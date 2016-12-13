Earthquakes Warning: ‘Unexplained Vibrations’ Heard Across Earth

Scientists are warning that the Earth appears to be “ringing like a bell” following a series of large earthquakes near the Pacific.

8 hours after the Thursday earthquakes off the coast of California, seismograms shows the globe mysteriously vibrating and “ringing like a bell,” which scientists have warned is a precursor to a much bigger mega-earthquake.

Allnewspipeline.com reports:

Hours before the massive Solomon Islands earthquake struck, a mysterious vibration was detected on seismographs all across the planet as our videographer proves to us using charts from the USGS.

Looking like a classic earthquake on the USGS monitoring charts, there were NO earthquakes reported during the time period this mysterious vibration/pulse anomaly showed up on the govt charts for almost an hour, showing up not only all across America, but all across the Earth.

As Michael Snyder asked in his new story over at Activist Post, why is our planet shaking so violently all of a sudden? With dozens of significant earthquakes across the ring of fire in the last month, even experts aren’t quite sure what to make of all of this recent shaking. We are also quite sure the MSM will never report upon the ‘mysterious vibration’ detected all across the planet, probably calling it ‘fake news’, despite this anomaly being detected on this official US government website as documented in the first video.

And as we hear in the 2nd video below from our same videographer, he clearly pointed out back on December 1st that seismograms then were showing some kind of a global disturbance. As our videographer told us then, the Earth’s core appears to be getting restless. Using the same official USGS charts, our videographer proves to us that something very, very strange has been happening to our planet with mysterious vibrations felt around the planet seemingly coming straight from the center of the Earth.

Much more below these videos including the 3rd video from Wochit News reporting upon the alarming string of earthquakes that have struck our planet recently as well as the final video, a new video from TruthUnveiled in which our videographer looks at not only these recent earthquakes, but several other news stories that have been reported over the last several months leading our videographer to ask if the ‘big one’ is coming.

We also take a look below at a recent report coming to us from California and an update on the strange sounds that have been heard across America and around the world recently. Might these mysterious sounds be tied to the mysterious vibrations? Might they also be responsible for some of the recent mass deaths of migratory birds in several different locations across our planet?

As we learn in this story from Fox News about what’s been happening in California recently, experts once believed that the 800-mile long San Andreas fault would only rupture in segments – they’re now concerned that it could all go at once. Detailing an ‘alarming scenario of destruction’, Fox News reports:

For years, scientists believed the mighty San Andreas—the 800-mile-long fault running the length of California where the Pacific and North American plates meet—could only rupture in isolated sections.

But a recent study by federal, state and academic researchers showed that much of the fault could unzip all at once, unleashing a rare, singular catastrophe. Now, insurers have used that research to come up with a new analysis of the damage that could be caused by statewide break of the San Andreas.

The analysis, by CoreLogic Inc., a real-estate analytics firm in Irvine, Calif., lays out an alarming scenario of destruction.

Back in July of 2014, the Extinction Protocol published a story in which they showed us a map of the US dotted with reports coming in from across the country showing incidents of people hearing strange sounds, often described as a mysterious humming noise. Reporting then that nobody knows what was causing the strange sounds being heard, just over a month ago back in October of 2016, Live Science dedicated an entire story to the mysterious sounds being heard around the world.

Sharing within their story with us that since the 1990’s, seismologists have known that our planet Earth itself is the source of many strange sounds, could the ‘songs from the Earth’ that we’ve been hearing the last few years be the same ‘trumpets’ warned of in the Book of Revelation? A few ANP readers have also recently mentioned hearing strange sounds which nobody else can hear:

Ocean waves beating against the shores of land around the globe cause a continual, slow sound vibration within the Earth, well below the levels of human perception, according to research published in 2015.

This low “hum” of the Earth can’t be heard, but it can be measured with very sensitive seismographs. Seismologists have known since the 1990s that the Earth rings with faint “microseismic” vibrations even when there are no earthquakes, which make our planet ring like a bell with strong sound vibrations.

Research published in February 2015, based on computer models, found that ocean waves could generate faint seismic waves on the seafloor with very slow sound frequencies of between 13 and 300 seconds.

According to Joe Mullins, a professor emeritus of engineering at the University of New Mexico who conducted research into the Taos Hum, only about 2 percent of the general population were believed to be able to hear the mysterious hum. Leaving 98% of the general population unaffected, are some people ‘super sensitive’ to such noises/vibrations, able to hear and/or feel what most of the population is unable to?

It’s also long been known that birds are highly susceptible to sounds and vibrations during their migrations and their have been report after report over the last several years of mass deaths. All of this is happening at a time when volcanism all around the ring of fire is at extremely high levels and at a time when ‘man is attempting to play God’ with seismic weapons and weather modification machinery as Steve Quayle long ago pointed out in his book “Weather Wars & Un-Natural Disasters“.

As Quayle pointed out to us in his note to ANP republished below, Deagle.com still shows a predicted US population drop between now and 2025 of 260 million people. Are we now witnessing a combination of natural and man-made events upon our planet which combined, will lead us towards the destruction previously warned of by experts?

VOLCANISM, EARTHQUAKES, FLOODS, DROUGHT AND FAMINE PRODUCED BY WEATHER MODIFICATION AND SEISMIC WEAPONS AND ARE ON GOING THROUGH GEO ENGINEERING AND GENETIC FOOD MODIFICATION, ALL POINT TO THE POPULATION REDUCTION THAT THE DEAGLE REPORT DETAILED – Of 260 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE US ALONE.

As Susan Duclos reported earlier today on ANP, our world is now facing its most dangerous moment with political, social and economic upheaval all around us – it’s no time to become complacent, especially considering what it appears our planet Earth has in store for us in the future. And should we prepare for the worst and it doesn’t come, we’ll still be ready for whatever other surprises are delivered us.