Democratic Electoral College Voters Refuse To Vote Hillary

Two electoral college voters have publicly announced that they will not be giving their vote to Hillary Clinton on election night.

Even if Hillary wins Washington state, two Democratic electors say they refuse to give the “criminal” former secretary of state their votes.

“No, no, no on Hillary. Absolutely not. No way,” said Robert Satiacum, a member of Washington’s Puyallup Tribe.

“I hope it comes down to a swing vote and it’s me,” he said. “Good. She ain’t getting it. Maybe it’ll wake this country up,” he added.

Another Democratic elector from Everett, Bret Chiafalo, told the Seattle Times that he is considering exercising his right to be a “conscientious elector”.

“I have no specific plans, but I have not ruled out that possibility,” he said.

Americanlookout.com reports:

Take a look at what’s going on with this issue here:

Two members of the electoral college might not vote for Hillary Clinton—even if she wins that state's popular vote pic.twitter.com/CQVcpQ82xx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 6, 2016

There should be a protest by tons of pro-Bernie Sanders electoral college supporters where they refuse to vote for Hillary.

We know that the DNC stole this election for Hillary and screwed Bernie in the process. And if she becomes president, the American people will be screwed for four more years.