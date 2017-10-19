Ellen Caught Using ‘Fake Jesus Campos’ For TV Appearance

Facial ID recognition software suggests that the man who appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday was not Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos.

The Mandalay Bay “hero” security guard supposedly sat down for his one and only interview with Ellen on Wednesday – but viewers hoping for a real interview with Jesus Campos, or answers about the ever-changing official timeline of the massacre, were sorely disappointed.

Rather than hearing from the man involved in the shooting, we got a lookalike slurring his words and staring at the floor while Ellen provided the official narrative with some show business gloss, even pulling out a map and pointer to explain the latest incarnation of the official timeline to the skeptical public.

When “Jesus Campos” went through his recollection of the night, Ellen did not press him to clarify some of the burning questions about the official timeline – such as whether he or hotel officials delayed calling police for six minutes after he was shot.

Despite Las Vegas being almost a Big Brother-like state thanks to the hotels’ supped up private security, police have changed the official timeline of the shooting not once but three times.

Daily Mail reports: According to the first timeline, Campos was shot by Paddock after he stopped shooting at the music festival across the street.

MGM, which owns the Mandalay bay, took issue with police when they revised the timeline last week – saying that Campos was shot before Paddock started shooting at the music festival, but that six minutes passed before police were first alerted to the shooting – insinuating that either Campos or the hotel delayed calling police.

Last week, security guard Jesus Campus scheduled interviews at all the major networks, but then cancelled at the last minute and mysteriously disappeared. He resurfaced on Tuesday when Ellen announced that he would be sitting down for an interview, which aired Wednesday afternoon.

During the interview, Ellen explained that Campos had decided to do just one interview because he doesn’t want to ‘relive’ the shooting.

But his choice to do that interview on Ellen was likely deliberate. The comedian-turned-talk-show-host is more known for her dancing and pranks on celebrities than hard-hitting interviews and difficult questions about serious issues.

But there is also a darker reason why Jesus Campos appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Ellen is sponsored by MGM Grand. MGM Grand owns Mandalay Bay. There are an Ellen-branded slot machines in MGM casinos.

Ellen was tasked by her paymasters with promoting the MGM version of the official timeline, in order to protect the corporation from litigation. Rather than telling the survivors and the public the truth about what happened on October 1, they are pushing a false narrative to save the company from paying out massive sums to survivors and families of the dead.