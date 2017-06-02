Mysterious Energy Waves Out Of Antarctica Suggests ‘Mega-Earthquake’

Scientists have detected mysterious microwave waveformsÂ coming out ofÂ Antarctica that they say could be a precursorÂ to a mega-earthquake.

For the third time in a row, microwave energy has been detected by MIMIC (Morphed Integrated Microwave Imagery at CIMSS) originating fromÂ the Antarctica region.

UFO Sightings reports:Â The first wave anomaly was detected on April 2, 2017,

The second wave occurred on May 15, 2017

And on May 26, 2017 just a couple of days ago MIMIC caught a third mysterious wave beaming out of that region.

If you make a line down into Antarctica, the path of the wave anomaly crosses the mysterious Princess Elisabeth Station which is situated at the base of pyramid structures.

This leaves us to guess if the wave anomalies are coming from this station or from an unknown source near the station. But one thing is for sure, something in that area is creating this anomaly which they shooting out into the Pacific Ocean.

More specific, this anomaly is directed straight over or close to the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Although The Cascadia Subduction Zone has not produced an earthquake since 1700 it is building up pressure where the Juan de Fuca Plate is subsiding underneath the North American plate.

Scientists are predicting that there is about a 40 percent chance that a megathrust earthquake of 9.0+ Magnitude in this fault zone will occur in the years ahead.

Currently there is no proof but it looks like someone or something at Antarctica is manipulating or altering the weather in the Pacific Ocean region for whatever reason.

Video below shows the latest wave anomaly caught on May 26, 2017