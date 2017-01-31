European Union Chief Threatens Trump With “Prison Time”

One of the most senior European Union bosses has threatened US President Donald Trump with prison time over his controversial executive order the bans many Muslims from entering the United States for 90 days.

Federica Mogherini issued a direct threat to Trump, saying that if he continues with his Nazi-like immigration policy, he may end up in prison.

Express.co.uk reports:

She described the decision to aid Syrians and help construct schools at refugee camps in Lebanon as an “investment” in both their lives and the EU’s own security.

“Every single day a Syrian child is out of school exposes them to a future which is not a future of commitment and engagement,” Ms Mogherini.

In a clear message to President Trump, who has made little secret of his disdain for the EU, Ms Mogherini warned against those who wish to build walls rather than bridges.

She said: “In Europe we have a history that has told that every time one invests in divisions and walls you might end up being in a prison if you build all walls around you.

“We have a history and a tradition that we celebrate when walls are brought down and bridges are built.”

Ms Mogherini vowed the EU would continue to work with the Middle East and criticised Mr Trump for targeting certain religions since he came to office.

Her comments followed closely on from Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, who has described Mr Trump a threat to the EU.

Speaking in London, Mr Verhofstadt said there were three outside forces threatening Brussels.

Along with Vladimir Putin and radical Islam he added: “I have just come back from the US and my view is that we have a third front that is undermining the EU… and that is Donald Trump.”

Ted Malloch, an economics professor who is tipped to be Mr Trump’s ambassador to the EU has hinted he would like to see the EU “tamed”.

Speaking on This Week he said: “The one thing I would do in 2017 is short the euro.

“I think it is a currency that is not only in decline, but has a real problem and in fact could collapse in the next year, year-and-a-half.

“I had, in a previous career, a diplomatic post where I help to bring down the Soviet Union. So maybe there’s another union that needs a little taming.”

Mr Trump himself has described the EU as a vehicle for Germany and criticised Barack Obamafor warning the UK would fall to the “back of the queue” if it voted Leave.