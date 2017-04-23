Report: FBI Was Willing To Pay $50,000 For Fake Trump Dossier

According to a lawsuit filed by Cause of Action, the FBI were willing to pay $50,000 to a British spy in order to obtain the phony Trump Dossier.

FBI director James Comey authorised the wire transfer of funds to former British spy Christopher Steele, even though the information Steele claimed to have was completely fraudulent.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

A new report by The Times claims that the FBI was willing to pay up to $50,000 for it, however; the payment was never made.

Via The Times:

Mr. Steele met his F.B.I. contact in Rome in early October, bringing a stack of new intelligence reports. One, dated Sept. 14, said that Mr. Putin was facing “fallout” over his apparent involvement in the D.N.C. hack and was receiving “conflicting advice” on what to do.

The agent said that, if Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid.

Via The Daily Caller:

The Times reports that Steele and the FBI settled on a $50,000 payout if the ex-MI6 agent could corroborate information contained in his dossier.

As The Times notes, the payment was never made, perhaps suggesting that Steele was not able to confirm information in his memos.

The report raises questions about the degree of confidence that the FBI had in the dossier. And that level of confidence is important because the FBI reportedly relied on the dossier in a September application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

A Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court judge granted that warrant, meaning that the court agreed there was probable cause to believe that Page was working as an agent of the Russian government.

Shame on the FBI for the lengths it went to destroy Trump. This debunked dossier is also the subject of a lawsuit against Buzzfeed and our government took it seriously enough to the point a judge granted the FBI a FISA warrant.