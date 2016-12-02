FBI Can Now Legally Hack Your Phone, PC, Or Any Device
As of December 1st, the FBI and other agencies can a obtain warrant from a judge that will allow them to remotely control any of your devices, opening up enormous potential for abuse by those in power.
While the mainstream media stokes fear about Trump’s potential for corruption, the fact is, this strategy has already been snuck into law behind the people’s backs – and will be in the hands of anyone in the future.
How much do you trust the government and three letter agencies with your devices? Beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 1, 2016, anyone who uses a VPN, Tor browser, or other privacy protection tools can more easily get hacked by the government.
Fight For The Future reports:
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are scheduled to get expanded powers to remotely access and search computers, phones, and storage devices in cases where people are suspected of being “related” to a crime, or use technological means to conceal their location.
That is, unless Congress takes action to stop these hacking powers from taking effect.
Under current criminal procedure rules, if the FBI or any other agency wants to hack into your computer, they need to get a warrant from a federal judge located within your federal judicial district. Under a new amendment to the rule that takes effect on Thursday, if you use encryption, disable location tracking, or have been a botnet victim, the FBI can get a warrant to hack you from any of the more than 500 federal magistrate judges around the country.
So, if the FBI wants to hack you but they don’t have evidence that passes muster with your local federal judge, they will be able to take their case to a more lenient (or more naïve) judge located anywhere in the country.
Another clause in the rule change would let any federal judge authorize hacking operations for multiple devices in cases involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. That means if you are a victim of a botnet or had your computer infected by some malware, the government could remotely hack you under a mass hacking warrant issued by any federal judge.
The rule change was never voted on—or even debated—by Congress. It comes from the Judicial Conference, the national policy-making body for the federal courts, which earlier in the year agreed to a FBI proposal to amend Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (FRCrmP) so they could get warrants to hack multiple computers in different districts. The Judicial Conference has authority to make technical changes to the rules governing criminal proceedings, but this proposal goes way beyond mere technicalities and should be subject to public and legislative debate.
We don’t have much time, but we can still stop the government from getting these new mass hacking powers. Dial 1-919-FREEDOM or use this page to get connected with your senators.
A bipartisan group of senators and representatives is pushing legislation to block the Judicial Conference’s amendment or at least delay it for a few months so Congress can hold a debate. They will be bringing their bills to the floor for unanimous consent consideration on Tuesday and Wednesday. If no senators object, the bills could pass.
While Congress is unlikely to approve the bill to fully block the rule change (the so-called “Stop Mass Hacking Act”) they could possibly be convinced to pass a bill from Senator Chris Coons to delay it until July 1, 2017.
According to strategists on the Hill, the best approach at this late stage is to get the Senate to pass the bill first and then use that as pressure to urge the House to follow suit – ideally before the rule change takes effect on Thursday, but they could also pass it at a later date and have the rule change repealed.
The best thing you can do to stop the hacking rule is to call your senators and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ask them to delay the rule change. Dial 1-919-FREEDOM or use this page to get connected with your senators.
After you call your senators, make an extra call to Majority Leader McConnell and urge him to agree to unanimous consent on delaying the Rule 41 change. You can reach him at (202) 224-2541.
Here’s an example of what you could say when you call your senators:
“I am a constituent from [town or city] and I am calling to urge the Senator to agree to unanimous consent on legislation to delay the Rule 41 changes on warrant requirements for government hacking of people’s computers. This rule change could have a big impact on the privacy of all Americans and it should be debated by Congress before going into effect.”
You can find your senators’ numbers below.
