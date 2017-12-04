FBI Agent Who Cleared Clinton Was ‘Hardcore Hillary Fan’ Who ‘Hated Trump’

An anti-Trump FBI agent who was one of Hillary’s “biggest fans” was allowed to lead the FBI’s botched Clinton email probe.

FBI agent Peter Strzok was deputy head of counterintelligence at the bureau, and was in charge of leading the Hillary investigation as well as investigating supposed collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

Shtfplan.com reports: That’s right, the man who the mainstream media admits was a key player in the Clinton investigation was a Hillary supporter the entire time. To make matters worse, after Trump won, Strzok was directly involved in the sham investigation into supposed collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election in which his preferred candidate lost.

The Washington Post reported:

During the Clinton investigation, Strzok was involved in a romantic relationship with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who worked for Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The extramarital affair was problematic, these people said, but of greater concern among senior law enforcement officials were text messages the two exchanged during the Clinton investigation and campaign season, in which they expressed anti-Trump sentiments and other comments that appeared to favor Clinton.

The people discussing the matter did not further describe the political messages between Strzok and Page, except to say the two would sometime react to campaign news of the moment.

The Justice Department inspector general’s office said in a statement Saturday that its investigators are “reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.’’

A spokesman for Mueller’s office said Strzok was removed “immediately upon learning of the allegations’’ and added that Page left the Mueller team two weeks before it became aware of the allegations.

For their part, The New York Times praised Mueller as moving “swiftly” to remove the biased agent as if anyone with a half a brain would believe that Mueller somehow was unaware of Strzok’s political leanings after working with him for years.

Mr. Strzok’s reassignment shows that Mr. Mueller moved swiftly in the face of what could be perceived as bias by one of his agents amid a politically charged inquiry into Mr. Trump’s campaign and administration.

But the existence of the text messages is likely to fuel claims by Mr. Trump that the F.B.I. has a bias against him and that he is a target of the “deep state” — a term used to describe the notion that government intelligence agencies secretly conspire together.

Make no mistake, this is a HUGE DEAL despite both The Times and The Post specifically trying to downplay the revelations while painting the also bias Robert Mueller as some sort of hero who removed Strzok immediately upon finding out about his true agenda. Keep in mind we already know that Mueller himself is a close personal friend of James Comey and a long-time member of the deep state.

The fact that these bombshell revelations were made public by two of the countries biggest anti-Trump establishment newspapers points to the likely fact that this story was about to be revealed by another news outlet and the establishment simply wanted to beat them to it by releasing a sort of limited hang out version of what actually transpired.

It is safe to say that Strzok’s support for Hillary was most likely even worse than reported and that he may have even had a direct hand in guaranteeing that Clinton wasn’t charged in the private email scandal.

So yes, Donald Trump’s political enemies, both in the deep state and the establishment media, are absolutely conducting a witch hunt and are using this own operatives to carry out the plan while pretending that they are unbiased “investigators.”