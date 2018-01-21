FBI Agent Leaks Explosive #ReleaseTheMemo Document

A former FBI agent has released one of the top secret documents in the explosive four-page FISA Abuse Memo released by the House Intelligence Committee to members of Congress.

The four-page memo, which has the power to send high-level Obama era officials to prison, has resulted in the trending #ReleaseTheMemo social media hashtag, as conservatives and libertarians demand justice for the illegal spying campaign operated by the Obama regime.

Hal Turner, a former FBI agent who worked with the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) between 2003-2008, explains that contacts in the international Intelligence Community (IC) provided him with the leak.

“In that role, I worked with many people in the Intelligence Community (IC) including folks in the military and law enforcement, in many countries around the world. The relationships I forged with these folks endure to this day.

“Thanks to my contacts in the IC, I have now obtained the TOP SECRET MEMO from inside British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) proving the facts laid out about above concerning spying on President Trump.”

The top secret memo from the United Kingdom’s GCHQ – marked TopSecret Strap 3 – is published below:

What does this mean?

Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is an intelligence and security organization responsible for providing signals intelligence and information to the government and military of the United Kingdom.

Hal Turner reports: On August 28, 2016, then-President Obama requested that British Intelligence begin spying on then-candidate for US President, Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization (his business entities) and on his Presidential Campaign “Donald J. Trump for President.”

The spying included foreign and US domestic Signals Intercepts (SIGINT). This generally includes phone taps and planting of bugs/listening devices. They did all this without a U.S. Search Warrant or Court Order.

By doing this without a US Search Warrant or Court Order – at the direct request of the President, both the British Government and President Barack Obama committed federal felonies punishable with prison, for violating wiretap laws and Constitutional protections afforded to then Mr. Trump and his people. These actions by the British and by Obama were CRIMES.

About two weeks later, on September 15, 2016, the British Government being run by Prime Minister Theresa May approved what they called “Operation FULSOME” and began spying on Donald Trump, his businesses and his Presidential campaign.

The illegal spying continued for about ninety days.

On November 17, 2017, nine days after Donald Trump won the Presidential Election, then Director of GCHQ, Robert Hannigan, requested a renewal of permission to continue the spying! Hannigan knew that Trump had won, and still sought permission to keep spying on him.

Johnson – and presumably his boss, Theresa May – approved the continued spying.

But this time, the continued spying wasn’t sought by former President Obama directly. This time, it was sought by “US National Security Advisor (Susan) Rice”, who told the British to continue the surveillance during the “Transition Period” before Trump was sworn-in. The reason given to the British by Susan Rice: “. . .internal US Intelligence is potentially compromised by the incoming Trump Administration.”

The reason President Trump isn’t going to London has nothing to do with its politically filthy Mayor Sidiq Kahn, or some nonsense between him and Theresa May about her paying attention to Radical Muslim crime rather than Trump.

The reason President Trump will not go to London is because they spied on him, inside the United States. They invaded his personal privacy. They invaded his business privacy. They invaded his Presidential Campaign Communications. And they spilled anything they could get their filthy little hands on, to former President Barack Obama.

This is also why President Trump is snubbing Theresa May at DAVOS this week. Aides are trying to manufacture a meeting between the two leaders but Trump doesn’t want to be bothered with May because she’s a crooked political operative.

Here’s a photo from the last time the two were together; the NATO Summit over the summer of 2017 that’s worth a thousand words as to the state of relations between Trump and Ms. May:

When none of their spying worked to affect the election, one of their men, Christopher Steele, concocted and released the phony “Russian Dossier” in an attempt to prevent Trump from being sworn-in or to wreck his presidency before it could even get started.

These are hostile acts committed by the British Government against America, the American election and the then-newly-elected President of the United States.

One last item: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s entire investigation is “fruit from a poisoned tree.”

No evidence he has developed can be admitted into any US court because the entire basis for his investigation stems from unlawful acts by then-President Barack Obama, and later his National Security Advisor Susan Rice – both of whom belong in prison – and warrantless searches conducted by a foreign power in violation of the US Constitutional requirement that warrants be issued based on probable cause before searches can be done.

Mueller’s investigation is over.

What punishment should be handed out to Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Robert Hannigan and to Susan Rice and Barack Obama? Have your say in the comments section below.