FDA Announce That DTap Vaccine Causes Autism

Posted on June 29, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Health // 82 Comments

DTaP vaccines causes autism, confirms FDA website

The FDA have published conclusive proof on their website that the DTap vaccine causes autism. 

According to the FDA’s online Biologics Blood Vaccines document (between pages 6 to 11), a vaccine manufacturer admits on its package insert that their vaccination can cause autism as one of many adverse reactions.

Healthawarenessforall.com reports:

Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. Events were included in this list because of the seriousness or frequency of reporting. Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.

It should be noted that:

Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Concentrates (For Further Manufacturing Use) are produced by The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (BIKEN), Osaka, Japan, under United States (US) license, and are combined with diphtheria and tetanus toxoids manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Tripedia vaccine is filled, labeled, packaged, and released by Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

What’s in Tripedia that probably can interfere with brain chemistry and neurology? According to the Tripedia’s package insert, some ingredients include: Bovine extract, formaldehyde used to inactivate microorganisms a couple of times, ammonium sulfate, aluminum potassium sulfate, 2 growth mediums: modified Mueller and Miller is one; the other is Stainer-Scholte medium.

Mueller and Miller medium, according to the information I found, contains:

glucose, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate dibasic, monopotassium, phosphate, magnesium sulfate hydrate, ferrous sulfate heptaphydrate, cystine hydrochloride, tyrosine hydrochloride, urasil hydrochloride, Ca-pantothenate in ethanol, thiamine in ethanol, pyridoxin-hydrochloride in ethanol, riboflavin in ethanol, biotin in ethanol, sodium hydroxide, beef heart infusion (de- fatted beef heart and distilled water), casein [milk protein] solution.

basically a mixture of sugar, salt, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals

While Stainer-Scholte medium has the following ingredients:

Tris hydrochloride, tris base, glutamate (monosodium salt) [MSG], proline, salt, monopotassium phosphate, potassium chloride, magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, ferrous sulfate, asorbic acid, niacin, glutathione 

The vaccine is formulated without preservatives, but contains a trace amount of thimerosal[(mercury derivative), (≤0.3 μg mercury/dose)] from the manufacturing process. Each 0.5 mL dose also contains, by assay, not more than 0.170 mg of aluminum and not more than 100 μg(0.02%) of residual formaldehyde. The vaccine contains gelatin and polysorbate 80 (Tween-80), which are used in the production of the pertussis concentrate. 

“Probable cause” ingredients for adverse reactions—especially neurological, in my opinion, include: casein, to which some children are allergic; MSG—an excitotoxin; thimerosal-ethylmercury; aluminum; formaldehyde; gelatin; and polysorbate 80.

Now that we have at least one vaccine manufacturer leveling with the medical profession, why aren’t pediatricians, nurses, and all medical personnel, plus the media, not telling parents and guardians that the DTaP vaccine has caused autism and also telling parents ALL the adverse effects that appear in vaccine package inserts?

To take the vaccine debacle further, most of the mandated vaccines for infants and children, contain many of the above ingredients, which must be stopped from being injected into infants, toddlers, teens and even adults!

It’s time for Congress to rescind the “Get out of Jail Free” card for vaccine makers and stop the aggressive onslaught of the Autism Spectrum Disorder [1 in 45 kids (2015)] that is depriving children of a fulfilling life and ruining families emotionally, financially, and physically to the point of parents divorcing because of the stresses of ASD in a family.

To really understand the vaccine “conundrum,” plus crimes of fraudulent science, data, and skullduggery, readers should know that the new motion picture documentary VAXXED is being released April 1st, 2016. For information on how you can get your local movie theater to show it, here’s the link for the movie on how to get it distributed to theaters.

It’s about time vaccines are publicly acknowledged by the feds and the media for all the health damages they have caused. Just check out the CDC’s VAERS reports and the vaccine damage payouts by the HHS/HRSA; see pages 5 and 9. A grand total of $3,325,248,027.02 – that’s Billions! – have been paid for vaccine adverse reactions and deaths from 1989 to 2016 so far.

Here’s an excerpt from approved vaccines by the FDA and their adverse events.

” – Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. “

vakcini-autizam-top-analiza-fda-01

You can find this on page 11 of 13 from: www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts

  • http://www.jerrygerber.com/ Jerry Gerber

    The document shown as “proof” does mention autism as a potential side-effect, but the document is not a government document, it is a corporate document. It is not an FDA document. This leads me to distrust the article…

    • Nicholas Sakalauskas

      uasually the companies are the ones doing the research, they give reports to gov overseers, the gov 9/10 times doesnt have its own lab analysis

    • Edward

      It only says that autism has been reported (by the public) as an adverse reaction.

      • Raeann Thomas

        Thank you! It should also be strongly noted that this is in no way an “FDA announcement”, and also, this: ” Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.”

    • Gina Messenger

      It’s the manufacturer’s insert. It’s what the FDA requires from the manufacturers when distributing a vaccine. It details research, results, dangers, dosage, etc. it’s on the FDA website. There are no government documents for vaccines. There are only documents the government requires. Here’s the whole document, FROM THE FDA WEBSITE, page 11

      http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM101580.pdf

      • Anthony

        Those were reports Gina.

      • AutismDadd

        Another serious adverse effect not mentioned is anorexia. Of course “Psychiatry” who is in bed with Pharma states its from wanting to be a model REAL BAD!!!

    • Carl Mayo

      the manufacturer is disclosing it as a side-effect, to protect itself from future liability.
      if the risk were not real, there would be no reason for a medical disclaimer.

      • Trevor Julie

        1986 our elected representatives repealed a law and decreed you cannot sue the manufacturers or Doctors. You go to ‘vaccine court’ overseen by an appointed position and if you win, we the tax payers pay. Never the drug companies. They have zero liability hence the explosion of vaccines since the law went into effect.

    • Scott

      Also, to be completely clear, Autism is reported as an “adverse event” not an “adverse reaction”. Even the drugs manufacturer admit causation. My guess is that, they’re only listing it as a reported event for liability mitigation.

      • http://www.rustedsky.net JLawson

        In clinical trials the tester must report all ‘adverse events’. This includes pretty much everything that makes the subject be seen by a health care professional, from a cough to a head cold to burning yourself on hot pan to being in a car wreck because some moron decided to go the wrong way down the interstate. All are ‘adverse events’, and all must be reported. ‘Adverse Event’ means something very specific in medical research – and it doesn’t have to be connected to the medication at all.

        (BTW, my lovely bride is involved in clinical trials, so she reports a LOT of adverse events. Did you know that they have to report a dog bite as an adverse event if they get treated for it? Bad burrito at Chipotle? Adverse event. Someone slammed a car door on your hand? Adverse event, if you go to the ER. Starting to see a pattern here?)

    • Country Above Self

      You are assuming that the government never lies. Just like Obama when was talking about Obamacare: You can keep your doctor. LOL.

  • Edward

    Spreading this fake crap around does nothing but damage to the anti-vaccine movement.

    • Gina Messenger

      Fake? Here’s the link to the vaccine insert on the FDA’s website. Page 11 clearly states autism as an adverse reaction.

      http://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM101580.pdf

      • Edward

        It only says that autism has been reported (by the public) as an adverse event. Therefore this article is making a false claim.

        There is a bullet point above that which is more concerning.
        I am suggesting that care needs to be taken before making these claims. The skeptical will look at it and conclude it is rubbish.

        There is plenty of other information in that report that would lead me to believe that the vaccine is unsafe.

        • Gina Messenger

          Actually it doesn’t specify who’s doing the reporting. Physicians are required to report adverse events to VAERS. Parents and guardians are “encouraged” to report adverse events. These guidelines are outlined in the insert. So, the reporting isn’t necessarily by the public.

          • Edward

            OK, not the FDA!
            An Independant source.

            Does not change my view. Reporting that the FDA have announced something when they have not is damaging to the cause.

          • Gina Messenger

            Yes I completely agree with that. The manufacturer has confirmed it, not the FDA so yes it’s misleading. However since the FDA is responsible for approval of these vaccines, they are allowing them to be administered despite the many dangers listed in the insert. It’s very irresponsible.

          • jasmin12e

            Another literally retarded comment.

          • deenie1219

            Isn’t putting something on their website similar to an announcement? Anyway, your argument that it is damaging “to the cause” is specious, imo. Isn’t the fact that vaccines are damaging people’s lives enough?

          • AutismDadd

            Problem with VAERS, a disclaimer that renders report powerless as evidence.

        • Scott Bieser

          Granted there was no press-release issued. But the information was published in a document on the FDA’s website. Therefore “FDA announces” is technically correct, albeit a bit misleading.

          • Edward

            Yes, announce is the wrong word to use. I would say, “included in a report”.
            That is not my point though. What are they announcing?
            All it says is that it is a reported adverse event. Meaning that someone has reported it using VAERS. It is not an admission that it caused autism.

    • NotEinstein

      It’s not fake, Edward, but it is out-of-date. This paper is regarding the vaccine called Tripedia, which was pulled off the market in 2011 due to the exact adverse events mentioned in the FDA paper.
      Now, if the FDA admitted 5 years ago that a vaccine could produce so
      many adverse events, so severe that it had to be pulled off the market, why do they continue to say that the science is in, all vaccines are safe and effective?

      • Edward

        Not saying it’s safe just that the claim made in this article, particularly the headline is incorrect.
        A reported event (by the public) is not the same a an admission.

  • NotEinstein

    As much as I’d love this to be up-to-date, this paper is about the vaccine Tripedia, which was pulled off the market some 5 or 6 years ago, due to these problems. Since adverse events were proven, and admitted to by the FDA, one would think that ALL vaccines would be pulled and/or thoroughly tested. Alas, this will never happen.

  • Occam’s Razor

    The pertussis component causes obstrucive sleep apnea, torturous sleep deprivation, the ultimate dumbing down of America. Can’t think straight if your in a state of chronic sleep deprivation. Weaponized vaccines they are.

  • Dennis Hardison

    Nope. Not even a little bit…

  • Deborah Lynne Connor

    My grandson has autism. When I get guardianship, I want to sue the United States of America for allowing this to go so far. I will be living in Henderson Nevada. Please call me…801-654-3140

  • drrandy

    I believe that vaccines can be a trigger for autism in some who have genetic susceptibilities but agree that this is a terrible article. As others have commented,
    1) the FDA did not “announce” this
    2) there is a difference between an adverse event being reported and admission that the medication caused that adverse event and
    3) this particular vaccine was pulled off the market years ago
    This sort of irresponsible article gives those who question vaccine safety a bad name…

  • Terri

    This article is a big fat lie.

  • niagchris246

    If everything this article claims is 100% proven truthfull, the FDA is not going to admit it. Government is already backing away from monetary support to the DD population because of the tremendous increase in autistic births.

    • Toni Taylor

      It’s not Autistic births it’s Autistic regressions. The children are born fine. True autism used to be 1/10,000 4:1 born that way and the 1 usually having a trauma that they then withdrew from the world. Now its 1/32 which is several yrs old as it rises OVER 300% ANNUALLY it’s been said to be as high as 1:6 boys at this time and predicted to reach HALF ..HALF 1:2 OF ALL CHILDREN BY 2025 WILL BE AUTISTIC ACCORDING TO MIT. Now the stats are almost no children are born that wat almost all ate born fine but regress into an “Autistic state” between the ages of 1-3.
      Everyone should watch VAXXED. No1 shld vaccinate at this time. Check out NAGALASE AND THE 50+ DRS THAT HAVE been murdered in the last yr trying to bring this to light.
      Much luv.

  • SuperLuminal Man

    Vaccines are UNSAFE.

  • John doe
  • Simian
  • Ron Roy

    Vaccines cause so many deaths and disabilities that the pharmaceutical companies had to bribe our politicians into passing a law relieving them of all liability.

  • Yolanthe
  • player911

    I read the document listed in this article, specifically pages 6-11 as stated, no mention of Autism is a side effect. The only mention of autism is on page 1 that says there is no relation found but the amount of reports have commonly linked it to Autism and should take caution.

    My son is autistic. I do believe vaccines cause autism, aka stunted neurotically at a young age, but this article is reaching.

