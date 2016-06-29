FDA Announce That DTap Vaccine Causes Autism

The FDA have published conclusive proof on their website that the DTap vaccine causes autism.

According to the FDA’s online Biologics Blood Vaccines document (between pages 6 to 11), a vaccine manufacturer admits on its package insert that their vaccination can cause autism as one of many adverse reactions.

Healthawarenessforall.com reports:

Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. Events were included in this list because of the seriousness or frequency of reporting. Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.

It should be noted that:

Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Concentrates (For Further Manufacturing Use) are produced by The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (BIKEN), Osaka, Japan, under United States (US) license, and are combined with diphtheria and tetanus toxoids manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Tripedia vaccine is filled, labeled, packaged, and released by Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

What’s in Tripedia that probably can interfere with brain chemistry and neurology? According to the Tripedia’s package insert, some ingredients include: Bovine extract, formaldehyde used to inactivate microorganisms a couple of times, ammonium sulfate, aluminum potassium sulfate, 2 growth mediums: modified Mueller and Miller is one; the other is Stainer-Scholte medium.

Mueller and Miller medium, according to the information I found, contains:

glucose, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate dibasic, monopotassium, phosphate, magnesium sulfate hydrate, ferrous sulfate heptaphydrate, cystine hydrochloride, tyrosine hydrochloride, urasil hydrochloride, Ca-pantothenate in ethanol, thiamine in ethanol, pyridoxin-hydrochloride in ethanol, riboflavin in ethanol, biotin in ethanol, sodium hydroxide, beef heart infusion (de- fatted beef heart and distilled water), casein [milk protein] solution.

basically a mixture of sugar, salt, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals

While Stainer-Scholte medium has the following ingredients:

Tris hydrochloride, tris base, glutamate (monosodium salt) [MSG], proline, salt, monopotassium phosphate, potassium chloride, magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, ferrous sulfate, asorbic acid, niacin, glutathione

The vaccine is formulated without preservatives, but contains a trace amount of thimerosal[(mercury derivative), (≤0.3 μg mercury/dose)] from the manufacturing process. Each 0.5 mL dose also contains, by assay, not more than 0.170 mg of aluminum and not more than 100 μg(0.02%) of residual formaldehyde. The vaccine contains gelatin and polysorbate 80 (Tween-80), which are used in the production of the pertussis concentrate.

“Probable cause” ingredients for adverse reactions—especially neurological, in my opinion, include: casein, to which some children are allergic; MSG—an excitotoxin; thimerosal-ethylmercury; aluminum; formaldehyde; gelatin; and polysorbate 80.

Now that we have at least one vaccine manufacturer leveling with the medical profession, why aren’t pediatricians, nurses, and all medical personnel, plus the media, not telling parents and guardians that the DTaP vaccine has caused autism and also telling parents ALL the adverse effects that appear in vaccine package inserts?

To take the vaccine debacle further, most of the mandated vaccines for infants and children, contain many of the above ingredients, which must be stopped from being injected into infants, toddlers, teens and even adults!

It’s time for Congress to rescind the “Get out of Jail Free” card for vaccine makers and stop the aggressive onslaught of the Autism Spectrum Disorder [1 in 45 kids (2015)] that is depriving children of a fulfilling life and ruining families emotionally, financially, and physically to the point of parents divorcing because of the stresses of ASD in a family.

To really understand the vaccine “conundrum,” plus crimes of fraudulent science, data, and skullduggery, readers should know that the new motion picture documentary VAXXED is being released April 1st, 2016. For information on how you can get your local movie theater to show it, here’s the link for the movie on how to get it distributed to theaters.

It’s about time vaccines are publicly acknowledged by the feds and the media for all the health damages they have caused. Just check out the CDC’s VAERS reports and the vaccine damage payouts by the HHS/HRSA; see pages 5 and 9. A grand total of $3,325,248,027.02 – that’s Billions! – have been paid for vaccine adverse reactions and deaths from 1989 to 2016 so far.

Here’s an excerpt from approved vaccines by the FDA and their adverse events.

” – Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. “

You can find this on page 11 of 13 from: www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts