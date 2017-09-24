FEMA has been accused of mocking Hurricane Irma victims by tweeting the number to a phone sex hotline instead of hurricane relief assistance, causing many Americans, in desperate need of emergency assistance, to instead receive invitations to speak to “the thirstiest ladies in the South.”

The Miami Herald reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office accidentally tweeted the number Wednesday, which offered assistance to people dealing with damaged roofs.

The number was supposed to be a “1-888” number, not a “1-800” number.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said the recording of the 1-800 number.

“I felt violated,” said Gary Cahna, explaining that his roof was “somewhere in the next postal code” and he needed emergency assistance to protect his house from being destroyed by rainwater. “The last thing I wanted to hear was a middle-aged Atlanta lady breathing heavily and telling me her husband hasn’t made love to her in three weeks.”

After public outcry, FEMA’s original tweet has since been deleted and reposted with a hurricane relief phone number.

#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) September 20, 2017

Irma was an extremely powerful and catastrophic Cape Verde-type hurricane, the strongest observed in the Atlantic since Wilma in 2005 in terms of maximum sustained winds.