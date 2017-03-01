Former child stars Corey Feldman and Elijah Wood have bravely spoken out about the “pedophilia epidemic” rampant in Hollywood, while the industry continues attempting to normalize pedophilia by celebrating and defending child molesters in their ranks.

Director Roman Polanski has been praised and defended by many Hollywood liberals — including Meryl Streep — despite his drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. Whoopi Goldberg even said “it wasn’t rape-rape.”

Not rape rape? Is that why Polanski has been on the run in various European countries that don’t have extradition treaties with the United States?

Woody Allen’s step-daughter, Dylan has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 7.

Then there is the whole Soon-Yi thing. How did Hollywood react?

Hollywood’s favorite pervy step-dad Woody Allen has been defended by Hollywood royalty too, and those that won’t go as far as defending him say they want to “remain neutral.”

Remaining neutral is cowardly.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Evil is triumphing in Hollywood.

Corey Feldman, former child star, has spoken out about the prevalence of pedophilia in the industry.

Lord of the Rings start Elijah Wood, who came to Hollywood as a young teenager, also commented on Hollywood’s dark underbelly.

“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood,” he told the interviewer, though he said he was not targeted nor did he name others he thought were involved.

“It was all organized,” he was quoted as saying. “There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind. There is darkness in the underbelly.”

“What bums me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power,” he continued. “That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people: They can be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”

This is a huge culture of pedophilia in Hollywood that has been there for decades and it is not being addressed.

Hollywood has condemned President Trump for the Access Hollywood video, but they continue to defend actual pedophiles.

And what has President Trump been doing about pedophiles?

His administration has been very busy.

Since President Donald Trump has been sworn in on Jan. 20, authorities have arrested an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States. This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?

As a strong advocate for sex crime victims, I’ve been closely following the pedophile arrests since Trump took office. There have been a staggering 1,500-plus arrests in one short month; compare that to less than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests in 2014 according to the FBI. It’s been clear to me for awhile that

Trump would make human trafficking a top priority.

On October 8, 2012, Trump tweeted: