Fusion GPS, the shady law firm behind the discredited ‘Trump dossier’, colluded with the Russian government in an attempt to murder an anti-corruption banker.

According to a report by the Daily Caller, Fusion GPS and its founder Glenn Simpson attempted to “imprison or murder” banker Bill Browder – the London-based banker who spearheaded the Magnitsky Act, a sanctions law opposed by the Russian government.

Browder made the allegation in response to the recent revelation that Fusion GPS and its founder Glenn Simpson compiled what he says is false information about him that was given to Yuri Chaika, Russia’s prosecutor general, and to Donald Trump Jr. during the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“If it is true that Glenn Simpson was supplying information about me to the Russian government, it’s far more serious than smear campaigning or Foreign Agents Registration Act violations,” said Browder, the head of Hermitage Capital.

“It would mean that Simpson was assisting the Putin regime in their plot to get me back to Russia to have me imprisoned and killed.”

It was previously known that the Washington, D.C-based Fusion GPS’s investigation of Browder was beneficial to the Russian government and its effort to reverse the Magnitsky Act. But it was revealed only last week that information Fusion collected on Browder was shared directly with Chaika, whose position is the Russian equivalent of the U.S. attorney general.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As The Gateway Pundit reported, Fox News revealed Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson mere hours before she and three Russians sauntered over to Trump Tower to meet with Don Jr. and few others from Trump’s campaign. She then met with Simpson AGAIN after she left Trump Tower.

But hours before the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016, Fusion co-founder and ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson was with Veselnitskaya in a Manhattan federal courtroom, a confidential source told Fox News. Court records reviewed by Fox News, email correspondence and published reports corroborate the pair’s presence together. The source told Fox News they also were together after the Trump Tower meeting.

Reuters reported that the memo Veselnitskaya presented to Don Jr at Trump Tower was PREPARED BY FUSION GPS….yes the same firm that Hillary’s camp paid millions of dollars to for the garbage Russia dossier.

The sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump’s campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation…In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Veselnitskaya said she went to the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, and top campaign adviser Paul Manafort to show them proof of tax evasion by major Democratic donors…The memo had been prepared by Fusion.

The news comes amid reports Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Russia dossier is going to voluntarily speak to the House Intel Committee in a closed-door meeting next Tuesday per his lawyer.

“Reps. Conaway & Schiff announce an agreement w/Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson to return next Tuesday and answer questions from the House Intel Cmte behind closed doors in the ongoing Russia investigation. Subpoena for Simpson will be withdrawn once he appears,” tweeted Fox News reporter Jason Donner.