Woman Says George H.W. Bush Attempted To Rape Her As A Child

A woman has accused former President George H.W. Bush of attempting to rape her when she was just a child.

According to a bombshell report, Roslyn Corrigan says Bush, then 79, fondled her during a 2003 event at the CIA office in Texas when she was just 16-years-old.

Thehill.com reports: She said Bush groped her during a photo-op.

“My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused,” Corrigan told Time.“The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’”

Corrigan said she was “a child” when it happened.

“I don’t know, maybe it never really hit people that I was a child at the time and that goes beyond a guy being inappropriate in the workplace to a peer or somebody in his age range,” she said.

Bush’s spokesman said in a statement to Time that Bush “simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress.”

“He again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Five other women have accused the former president of groping them during photo-ops.

Late last month, a former Republican candidate for Maine’s state Senate accused the former president of groping her.

Bush’s spokesman previously issued an apology on behalf of the former president.

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” McGrath said in the statement last month.

“To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate,” it added.

“To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”