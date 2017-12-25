George Soros Suffers ‘Massive Heart Attack’ On Christmas Eve In Hungary

December 25, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, World 24

George Soros suffered a "massive heart attack" while inspecting a new faculty building at his private university in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday morning, according to Hungarian reports.

George Soros suffered a “massive heart attack” while inspecting a new faculty building at his private university in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday morning, according to Hungarian reports.

Soros had been complaining of “severe indigestion” and “foggy thinking” in the early hours of the day, according to reports,  and began to feel unwell while meeting staff in the new faculty building, announcing that “the hand of God has seized me by the neck.”

Dismissing suggestions he was reacting badly to his traditional Christmas Eve lunchtime meal, Soros staggered outside in search of fresh air, before collapsing just outside the gymnasium of the Central European University.

The globalist billionaire, who recently donated $18 billion to international liberal causes, collapsed against a wall, before slumping to the ground where he was found “lying on his side, whimpering softly.”

“Quick-thinking actions” by “trained gymnasium staff” saved Soros’s life and “expert CPR” helped the 87-year-old billionaire survive and avoid brain damage, according to reports in Hungary’s liberal media.

After 15 minutes of CPR the paramedics arrived and took over. Soros was given the defibrillator three times and they managed to restart his heart and take him to a private residence where he where he underwent triple coronary artery bypass surgery.

Soros’s private heart specialist has reportedly given the world’s most generous donor to leftist causes “just over 33% chance of survival” and warned the octogenarian he may require an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) in his chest to regulate his heart.

The cardiac arrest has sparked fears in liberal circles for the Hungarian-American financial speculator. Neither the Soros family or the Open Society Foundation has publicly comment on George Soros’s condition.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • TR3B

    HOORAY !!! Drop dead you BASTARD ✡️

  • TR3B

    Merry Christmas to the whole world – where is the funeral ? , I’d love to make sure they burry that bastard in a deep hole at least 12 ft deep.

  • https://gab.ai/HWR HWR

    I see nothing to confirm this.

  • Marco Maltese

    That’s a pity… fucking retards saved him.
    He “donated”… he is financing the invasion of Europe, the fucking piece of shit.

  • Arcangelo ‘Cisco’ Cocco

    Christmas Miracle?

  • Val Valerian

    Any reasonable search indicates this is almost an ANNUAL fakenews/psy-op …. See https://startpage.com/do/search?q=Soros+heart+attack+

  • Brian L. Cameron

    33% recovery rate couldn’t have happened to a better person

  • Steve S

    Soros is imprisoned in the USA since late Nov. Look and see he has not been on twitter since 11-26 instead of everyday as per his usual practice.

  • Pam-i-am

    What a crock of crap

  • concerndcitizen

    How is he in Hungary and not under arrest there? Hungary has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Fake News.

    • Realist

      Was wondering the same. I call BS on this.

      • william_the_conqueror

        #metoo

  • AO2

    If true, it would be good news for the world.

    • Boudica

      I think this is untrue. A search indicates Nov 15 2016 last time this story circulated.
      Just when I was starting to believe in Christmas Miracles.

  • Brigadon ᴰᵉᵖˡᵒʳᵃᵇˡᵉ✓

    Source?

    Because this doesn’t pass the ‘sniff test’

  • Ann Minch

    I call bullshit. Who goes to a “private residence” to have major heart surgery???

  • https://plus.google.com/u/0/101173122916945418982 RiFF RaFF (Deplorable)

    It’s TRULY a Christmas miracle!
    All I want for News Years is for this pig excrement to DIE!
    BURN IN HELL SOROS!
    *George Soros Suffers ‘Massive Heart Attack’ On Christmas Eve In Hungary*
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5bf1c14d33e68eca7c25181ff63b87fa6daa92d4cc483ac8705efe9c9c6444c9.jpg

  • D.Hair


    announcing that “the hand of God has seized me by the neck.” I am only hoping this is the Lords of turning Soro’s ways around.

  • grant

    Click Bait.

  • william_the_conqueror

    >> “Quick-thinking actions” by “trained gymnasium staff” saved Soros’s life.

    Grrrrrrrrrrr. Note to staff : “You’re fired!”

  • Lisa Cole

    If thats all you feel when god does grab hold of you you son of a bitch then you are being shown mercy which is more than you deserve!

  • El Virus

    Why are the major news agencies Covering this story? Fake news until proven otherwise!

  • El Virus

    Why are they NOT covering it

  • CharlieSeattle

    Merry Christmas to all…………………………….if true, and doubt it.