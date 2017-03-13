George Soros And Desperate Dems Seek To Lower Voting Age To 16

George Soros is investing millions in a ploy to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 across the United States as desperate Democrats urgently seek out new demographics willing to vote for them.

Disregarding the fact it has been illegal for minors to vote throughout the entirety of U.S. history, Soros and his cronies are arguing that 16-year-olds are “intellectually ready to vote” and have invested millions into “convincing” lawmakers across the land to write new bills into law.

The news comes as Democrats struggle to deal with new “disaster poll” ratings, as a new YouGov/Sussex University poll reveals President Trump has a higher approval rating than the Democrat Party, the mainstream media, and a much higher rating than his election foe Hillary Clinton.

Now Democrats have decided they need to tap into a new market to boost their election chances in the future. Encouraging illegal immigrants to vote did not boost Democrat numbers enough in the last election. Now Democrats, with the support of George Soros, are going after kids.

In California, Democratic legislators introduced this week a landmark bill, ACA 10, that would give the Golden State the nation’s youngest statewide voting age by lowering the threshold below 18 – supposedly in the name of reversing the slide in voter turnout.

“Young people are our future,” said Democratic Assembly member Evan Low, the measure’s sponsor, who also wants to make young people our present. “Lowering the voting age will help give them a voice in the democratic process and instill a lifelong habit of voting.”

The Washington Times reports: the proposal comes as the most ambitious of a host of efforts to chip away at the 18-year-old voting age as Democrats seek to bring into the fold younger voters, who traditionally support more liberal causes and candidates than do their elders.

George Soros is on board: His Open Society Foundations is among the left-wing philanthropies backing FairVote, which has pushed to allow minors to vote in presidential primaries and caucuses, a policy now on the books in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

Also gaining popularity is preregistration. Twenty states and the District of Columbia allow certain minors, ranging in age from 16 to 17 years and 10 months, to register to vote before turning 18, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla appeared Thursday at John F. Kennedy High School in Los Angeles to announce the state’s online preregistration system for 16- and 17-year-olds, joined by the program director of YVote.

The group, which had advocated for preregistration, also has a George Soros connection. YVote is a project of the Movement Strategy Center, which receives donations through the Funders for Justice, whose work is funded by left-wing philanthropies including Open Society.

In November, voters in Berkeley, California, took it a step further by lowering the voting age for school board elections to 16. Two Maryland cities — Takoma Park and Hyattsville — have in recent years allowed 16-year-olds to participate in municipal elections.

Proponents argue that the 18-year-old threshold is unfair and arbitrary, but there is little doubt that lowering the voting age disproportionately benefits one side of the aisle, and it’s not the right.

In November, Republican Donald Trump received about 37 percent of the 18-29 vote, about the same as did Mitt Romney in 2012, while Democrat Hillary Clinton won about 55 percent, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

The California numbers were even more skewed: Mr. Trump received just 18 percent support from Golden State voters ages 18-24, “and 17-year-olds would be just as heavily Democratic,” said John J. Pitney Jr., American politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in California.

“It is a transparent ploy to pad the Democratic vote,” said Mr. Pitney.

California lawmakers have been wrestling with ways to increase voter engagement since 2014, when just 42.4 percent voted in the nonpresidential election year, the lowest percentage in modern state history.

Elsewhere, 17 is just the beginning, as evidenced by the “Vote16” movement, which pushes for lowering the voting age for local races, particularly those involving public schools.

“Research shows that 16- and 17-year-olds are intellectually ready to vote,” says Vote16USA, a project of Generation Citizen. “For example, on average 16-year-olds possess the same level of civic knowledge as 21-year-olds.”

Not all liberals are in favor of giving younger teens access to the ballot. In November, San Francisco voters defeated by 52 percent to 47 percent a ballot measure permitting 16-year-old voters in city elections.

The problem for some voters? As the ballot argument against Proposition F put it, younger voters were seen as more inclined to “support free-spending candidates and issues than older and more business-oriented citizens.”