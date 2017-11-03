George Soros’ Right Hand Man Arrested For Rape And Human Trafficking

Howard Rubin, widely known as George Soros’ right hand man, has been accused of leading a “human trafficking enterprise” in which he allegedly raped, brutally assaulted and enslaved women in a $8 million Manhattan sex dungeon, according to court documents.

A former Wall Street trader, Howard Rubin, 62, has been accused by three women, including two high profile Playboy bunnies, of raping and beating them in a Midtown penthouse which he allegedly rigged with ropes, chains, and other BDSM equipment.

Soros’ right hand man is said to have lured dozens of women from all over the US by offering between $2000 and $5000 for ‘supposed companionship and photoshoots’ before assaulting them so brutally that they needed cosmetic and dental reconstructive surgery, according to the lawsuit.

Daily Mail reports: In one session the married father allegedly gagged a woman and shocked her with a cattleprod to the groin before raping her, according to the lawsuit.

In another he beat a woman’s breasts ‘so badly that her right implant flipped,’ for which he paid her $20,000 to repair, the papers filed by civil lawyer John Balestriere said.

The suit alleges that Rubin told victims he would tie them up and rape them, telling one: ‘I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter’.

The banker allegedly collaborated with female fixers and a lawyer.

The suit accuses them of trying to ‘cover up Rubin’s sexual misconduct and criminal abuse of women and to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme.’

The suit calls Rubin’s alleged criminal network ‘The Enterprise’ and says it has ‘been in existence for many years’.

Rubin declined to comment on the allegations when phoned by the New York Post.

Rubin began his career in mortgaged-backed securities at Salomon Brothers in 1982.

He joined the Mortgage Department at Bear Stearns, becoming a Senior Managing Director and head of the CMO Trading Desk before retiring in 1999 as one of the most-respected men on Wall Street.

In the 1980s, he made historic losses at Merrill Lynch through a series of unauthorized trades which cost the company $250million.

In 2008 he came out of retirement to manage a Mortgage-Backed Securities Fund for fancier George Soros, run by Soros Fund Management, LLC. He quit the firm in 2015.

Rubin has been married to philanthropist and fellow Harvard Business School graduate Mary Henry since 1985.

The couple raised their three children in New York on the Upper East Side and also have a house in the Hamptons.

In a statement, the lawyer who filed the suit said: ‘After conducting a months-long investigation through their lawyers, Plaintiffs filed a complaint in federal court in Brooklyn alleging that Rubin and his co-conspirators (including a former prosecutor) worked together in the Enterprise which lied to women to lure them to travel across the United States to a secret penthouse Rubin controlled in Midtown Manhattan.

‘In the Penthouse, Rubin would beat and rape the women.

‘Plaintiffs charge that Rubin and the other individuals and entities in the enterprise – who also perpetrated acts of obstruction of justice – violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and are liable for a series of other claims including assault, battery, illegal imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.‘