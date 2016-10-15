Latest

George Soros ‘Controls’ Voting Machines In 16 US States

Posted on October 15, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Rigged elections? George Soros owns voting machines in 16 US states

George Soros has influential control over a company who will supply 16 US states with voting machines for the upcoming presidential election. 

Smartmatic Group, an electronic voting corporation whose headquarters are located in the U.K., offer support services to the Electoral Commissions of 307 counties in 16  States.

The chairman of Smartmatic’s board, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, also serves on the board of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and has very close ties to the billionaire.

According to Smartmatic’s website, they supply voting machines in the following States:

Arizona
California
Colorado
District of Columbia
Florida
Illinois
Louisiana
Michigan
Missouri
New Jersey
Nevada
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin


Smartmatic.com reports:

In 2005, Smartmatic acquired Sequoia Voting Systems, a California-based Company that had been automating US Elections for over a century.

By combining Sequoia’s extensive experience in the US market with its own technological, logistical and operational capacity, Smartmatic became one of the top US election technology and services provider.

In less than one year Smartmatic tripled Sequoia’s market share, offering a portfolio that included innovative technology, consulting and top-quality services, plus an unrivaled flexibility to customize its solutions to meet the client’s needs.

In the US, Smartmatic has offered technology and support services to the Electoral Commissions of 307 counties in 16 States:

