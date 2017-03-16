George Soros Fuels Riots In Macedonia Amid Gov Meltdown

Billionaire George Soros has spent millions of dollars funding violent protests and riots in Macedonia, in a move designed to incite civil war and create a military conflict with Russia.

As tensions in Macedonia continue to rise, some Macedonians have launched a counter-effort to drive Soros out of the country before he brings the country to the brink of ruin and succeeds in installing his globalist agenda.

The unrest stems from Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov’s huge electoral defeat last year, which prompted opposition parties representing the Muslim Albanian minority to form a coalition requesting to be governed separately.

Infowars.com reports:

Ivanov refused to accept the proposed coalition government, claiming they would serve as puppets for the government in neighboring Albania.

In response, protestors took to the streets across the country in what was called the “Colorful Revolution” – a protest similar to those organized with Western-backing in former Soviet nations, including the Rose Revolution in Georgia, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, and the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan.

“The current government in Macedonia, elected freely just a year ago, has been under pressure by NGOs financed by the US and European governments as well as George Soros. The problem? Lack of enthusiasm about western sanctions on Russia and an initial agreement to participate in the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project with Russia,” wrote staff from The Ron Paul Institute at the time.

Macedonia is deeply divided ethnically, with ethnic Macedonians making up the majority of the country along with a sizable minority of Albanians and a smaller group of Turks, both of which are predominately Muslim. While Albanian is the official second language of Macedonia, its usage is restricted by law.

Soros has spent millions of dollars in an effort to organize left-leaning agitator organizations, including the Platform for Citizens Oriented Politics, Journalists for Human Rights, and an LGBT Support Center, to promote his agenda by stoking civil unrest.

“As many as 61 left-wing groups in Macedonia, affiliated with Soros’s Open Society Institute, received millions of dollars from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department during Barack Obama’s administration,” according to an investigation by Fox News.

While Soros’ involvement risks plunging Macedonia into civil war, it also risks creating a proxy war between Russia and the United States. The United States has called on Ivanov to accept the proposed coalition government, while Russia has signaled support for Ivanov’s position and accused the West of meddling in Macedonia’s internal affairs to further its own agenda.

Republican Senators, including Mike Lee of Utah, James Inhofe of Oklahoma, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, David Perdue of Georgia, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, recently sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urging him to investigate allegations the Obama administration funneled taxpayer money to fund organizations created by Soros.