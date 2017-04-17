Google Instruct Contractors To Suppress Alternative Media From Search

Leaked Google documents reveal plans by the search engine giant to censor and suppress alternative media websites from appearing in search results.

According to documents obtained by Mike Cernovich, Google Inc. have instructed contractors to rate articles coming from conspiracy websites and alternative media as “low” in order to push them out of the search results.

An email sent out to all contractors specifically requested that all workers artificially rate InfoWars.com as “low quality” and “untrusted”

Infowars.com reports:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. Congressman Ron Paul and Syrian President Bashar Al Assad are not valid sources to cite in a news report, according to leaked documents from a Google contractor.

A recent Infowars article extensively covered comments made by Syrian leader Bashar al Assad in an April 13 interview with Agence France-Presse.

In the interview, embedded from Sky News, Assad vehemently denied carrying out the chemical weapons attack for which his regime has been blamed for, and insinuated the event may have been a false flag attack.

Infowars also cited similar sentiments echoed by Russian President Putin…

and even former U.S. Congressman Ron Paul.

But leaked documents show a Google contractor is being directed to rate Infowars articles as “low to medium” regardless of their content, and lists our recent article on Assad as a prime example.

“This is a news article from Infowars,” a screenshot from the contractor training guide on rating PQ (page quality) notes. “In considering the quality of any article, you should be mindful of where that article comes from. What reputation does it have, and how might that reputation affect its day-to-day coverage?”

The contractor further outlines that an “acceptable” ratings scale range for Infowars content is “low to medium,” adding that the “medium” rating is “generous,” but acceptable because search engine users may be looking for alternative sources of information.

The guide next attempts to differentiate Infowars’ coverage of Assad’s comments from CNN’s, whom they claim “is a popular news source that covers the story with a depth and mostly straightforward reporting.”

“To compare, the Infowars article is brief and only mentions statements from sources not really typical: Putin, former Congressman Ron Paul, and Assad himself, which seem to be making the same case here that bolsters the site’s previously held perspectives, which cut against the grain, to say the least.”

Can’t have that now can we!