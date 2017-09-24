Harvard Study: Apple Sabotage Old iPhones To Sell New Models

Apple’s new iPhone models are about to hit the stores, and the company is so desperate to get everybody using their new facial recognition ID feature that they are sabotaging the performance of older iPhone models.

If you know corporations, you know they use any possible trick they can to increase their market share and profit: think of how many users of old iPhones will decide to upgrade if their iPhone seems to be dying just as the new models are released.

For years people have been making the anecdotal observation that their Apple products become much slower right before the release of a new model, and now a Harvard student’s study has done what any person with Google Trends could do, and pointed out that Google searches for “iPhone slow” spiked multiple times, just before the release of a new iPhone – each and every time without fail.

Anongroup report: The study was performed by student Laura Trucco. The study also compared the results to “Samsung Galaxy slow,” and found that the same spike in searches did not occur before the release of a new Samsung phone.

This isn’t the first time the theory has been put forth. Surprisingly a New York Times writer suggested Apple might configure its new operating systems to only really work properly on new devices.

Writer Catherine Rampell said:

When major innovations remain out of reach, and degrading durability threatens to tick off loyal customers, companies like Apple can still take a cue from the fashion industry.

The public has to get wise to the way corporations generally operate. They hire efficiency experts and people who can maximize the profit made from any product they produce. Not every corporation is the same, but the inherent incentive must be understood, or people will continuously be played by the corporations.