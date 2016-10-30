Hillary Clinton Cancels Public Events Amid Media Blackout

Hillary Clinton has cancelled all upcoming campaign events following the FBI’s announcement that they are reopening their email server investigation.

The reopening of the case has sent the Clinton campaign into complete chaos, according to reports.

According to “Citizens for Trump” Special Projects Director Jack Posobiec, Hillary is looking to get out of the media spotlight for a while.

In a tweet, he stated: “Hillary has cancelled all campaign events in FL, OH, and NC.”

The Clinton campaign want to focus on states that Hillary lost serious ground in – like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Virginia, and Michigan.

Hillary has cancelled all campaign events in FL, OH, and NC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 29, 2016

Has the latest email scandal finally brought Hillary to her knees?

Will there even be an election on November 8th, or will we be watching Hillary Clinton go on trial? It seems like anything is possible right now.