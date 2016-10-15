Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Are Related And Share Royal Blood

Author A.J. Jacobs and a team of researchers with genealogy web sites myheritage.com and geni.com have developed a family tree proving that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are distant cousins.

The two presidential candidates also share royal blood that runs deep in their family lines. Jacobs told Extra in a recent interview that “Their 19th great grandfather is King Edward III so there is precedent for ruling a country, it’s in their genes.”

The family tree, which can be seen and verified below (courtesy of myheritage.com), is comprised of a long line of aristocracy on both ends.

Antimedia reports:

When you take a close look at how global events have progressed over the ages, you will find that many of the families who dominate politics and economics today have bloodlines that trace back to the feudal lords of the Middle Ages.

In Middle Eastern and third world countries, this is painfully obvious because there are still royal dynasties that openly claim it is their birthright to rule over their country. While in the West the aristocrats are a bit less open, the same principle still applies.

For example, according to British genealogy researchers Burkes Peerage, most of the presidents in American history have been connected to a select few royal bloodlines.

In the election of 2004, George Bush and John Kerry were the options for U.S. president, but both candidates were distant cousins to the Queen of England. They even belonged to the same secret society at Yale University, the morbidly named Skull and Bones fraternity.

A young girl recently made the royal connections famous when her science fair project concluded that with the exception of Martin Van Buren, all U.S. Commanders in Chief — including current President Barack Obama — were descendants of a medieval English king.