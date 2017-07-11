Bombshell: Hillary Clinton’s Ties To Russia Could Topple US Government

Russian President Vladimir Putin was left “astonished” after President Trump presented evidence to him at the G20 meeting detailing how Hillary Clinton had penetrated the highest echelons of the Russian government.

According to the Kremlin, Trump told Putin that if the American people found out just how deep Hillary’s collusion with Russia was, it would topple the two-party government structure of the United States.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports: With both President Putin and President Trump during their G-20 meeting pledging to “defy the tyranny of Russophobia” sweeping across the US, this report says, the Kremlin, nevertheless, was stunned by Trump’s mastery of the knowledge regarding the “Deep State” coup d’etat ongoing against him—with Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, even stating: “Accusations that Trump is somewhat incompetent or that he is a novice, can be classified as delusional trash…Trump is not some simpleton, he has expert knowledge, is a very determined negotiator and skillful at using his knowledge to put his position across.”

Firstly revealed to President Putin by President Trump, this report notes, were detailed documents showing how former President Bill Clinton, in 2010, approached Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital with a scheme that would enable Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) to acquire one of the world’s largest uranium producers named Uranium One—and that for their being made part of this scheme, Renaissance Capital paid former President Clinton a $500,000 bribe disguised as a “speaking fee” once their bid was made.

At the “heart/center” of this scheme, this report details, would be then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rapidly approving this sale because it involved 20% of America’s proven uranium reserves and would, therefore, need American government approval—and that on 24 March 2010, Secretary Clinton herself traveled to Moscow to solidify with her publically stating: “Our goal is to help strengthen Russia.”

ROSATOM’s confidence in Secretary Clinton’s being able to keep her side of this scheme, this report explains, was due to her actions the year before, in 2009, when she successfully orchestrated an shadowy deal between the Russian state owned Rostec defense firm and The Boeing Company—and that Boeing paid her money laundering organization (called the largest in the world by US Senator Tom Cotton), named the Clinton Foundation, nearly $5 million for accomplishing.

True to her word, this report continues, four months after Renaissance Capital paid former President Bill Clinton his $500,000 bribe, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton approved ROSATOM’s takeover of Uranium One—with her receiving for doing so $3.1 million in one payment, and $2.3 million in a second payment, from Uranium One’s chairman, Ian Telfer, another $131.3 million from Ian Telfer’s business partner Frank Giustra, and a further $145 million from other shareholders involved in this transaction.

To compare how successfully this scheme was, this report explains, was that while Secretary Clinton rushed through ROSATOM’s acquiring Uranium One in just four months, it took her over 2 years to approve the sale to the French government-controlled defense contractor Safran Group of the US biometrics company L-1—as neither of them paid her any bribes, but whose companies did not deal with a critical resource such as America’s uranium deposits.

Acting as Secretary Clinton’s “main/central” conduit to Russia in masterminding these schemes, this report details, was the former US Democratic Senator John Breaux—who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaignwhen she ran for president, and who himself gained millions-of-dollars as an agent for Gazprombank GPB, which is Russia’s third largest bank.

Former US Democratic Senator John Breaux, this report states, is a “central/main” Clinton operative who’s important to note as in 2011, on behalf of Secretary Clinton, another scheme was enacted—and that involved John Podesta, who was the former chief-of-staff to President Bill Clinton, was a counselor to President Obama, and last year was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in her failed bid to become US president.

This John Podesta scheme, this report explains, involved a small American green-energy company named Joule Unlimited, and that on 18 January 2011, announced that Podesta had been seated on their board of directors—and where he was joined three months later by senior Russian officials Anatoly Chubais and Ruben Vardanyan—both of whom had been appointed by President Putin to the Russian economic modernization council.

The critical importance of Joule Unlimited, this report says, its that though this company claimed (without evidence) that it had developed a process to generate hydrocarbon-based fuel by combining non-fresh water, nutrients, cyanobacteria, carbon dioxide, and sunlight, its “true/real” purpose appears to have been a money laundering conduit to the Clinton Foundation from the Russian Nanotechnology Corporation (RUSNANO)—who, as far as can be ascertained, have flooded this small company with at least $35 million—with a substantial portion of that money going directly into the bank accounts of John Podesta.

Of one of the most shocking documents presented to President Putin by President Trump regarding these Hillary Clinton schemes to corrupt the Russian government while enriching herself and her criminal allies, this report continues, was one detailing that she was receiving “guidance/advice” on how best to accomplish her criminal acts from William Browder—who after the fall of the Soviet Union, became the largest foreign investor in Russia, but, in 2013, was sentenced by Russia, in absentia, to nine years in prison for tax evasion and for falsely claiming tax breaks for hiring disabled persons.

Hillary Clinton’s joining with William Browder, this report explains, occurred immediately after her two successful schemes involving Uranium One and Joule Unlimited were being investigated by Russian authorities—and whom Secretary of Clinton used as a cover up of her crimes to justify the passing, in 2012, through the US Congress of what is called the Magnitsky Act to imposed sanctions of Russian citizens.

Hillary Clinton’s Magnitsky Act, this report details, is named after Sergei Magnitsky, who was a tax and legal consultant for William Browder’s Hermitage Capital Management that looted the Russian treasury of $230 million in false tax deductions—and even though he died in custody before his trial, Magnitsky was, nevertheless, convicted of his crimes too.

In their knowing of Hillary Clinton’s many crimes in Russia, and her growing association with the fugitive from justice William Browder, but also knowing of her plans to run for the US presidency in 2016, this report reveals, the Obama regime, in 2013, stunningly filed and indictment charging that “Russian criminals” had committed the crimes William Browder had already been convicted of—but that two months ago (12 May) the US government was forced to drop in exchange for $5.9 million with no wrongdoing admitted, and that the lead Russian attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, characterized as “almost an apology from the US government”.

Important to note about Natalia Veselnitskaya, this report says, is that aside from being a former state prosecutor in the Moscow Oblast, she is the most knowledgeable legal authority on the crimes of William Browder—and who became so outraged at Hillary Clinton’s pushing through the Magnitsky Acts to over up her crime in Russia, she “established/created” in the US a non-profit organization named the Human Rights Accountability Global Initiative Foundation that calls for the repeal of this law so that Russian children can once again be adopted by American parents.

So feared by the Obama regime because of her knowledge of Hillary Clinton’s crimes, though, this report continues, Natalia Veselnitskaya was continually denied entrance into the US by the Obama regime—but when a US Federal Court ruled she could enter in order to defend her clients, the Obama regime had her detained for hours and humiliatingly stripped searched in London.

Prior to her finally being able reach the US, though, this report notes, Natalia Veselnitskaya employed the services of Rinat Akhmetshin to register her non-profit organization—who is a Russian-American citizen living in the US for nearly 20 years known as a “Russian gun for hire”, and whom veteran Washington D.C. reporter Steve LeVine stated about by saying: “I call him skilled because — though I am certain that they exist — I know of no Russian gun-for-hire who managed to run his campaigns so successfully, running circles around purportedly much more seasoned Washington hands”.

Upon Natalia Veselnitskaya arriving in the US and meeting Rinat Akhmetshin in person, this report continues, he stunningly revealed to her that both Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and Democratic National Committee were nearly entirely being funded by Russia—and that so shocked her, she contacted the British-born music producer Rob Goldstone (who has close ties to President Trump) to initiate a meeting between her and the Trump campaign.

Meeting with President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, this report notes, this meeting initiated by Natalia Veselnitskaya (without Kremlin knowledge) enabled her to detail this Clinton-DNC-Russia plot—and that President Trump assured President Putin the details of would shortly “become reality” in the US press.

Knowing that Natalia Veselnitskaya had informed the Trump campaign of Hillary Clinton’s criminal collusion with certain powerful Russian entities, this report continues, the wanted fugitive William Browder struck back by claiming that Rinat Akhmetshin was a Russian counterintelligence officer working with a former Wall Street Journal reporter named Glenn Simpson—who is most infamously known as the founder of the shadowy organization known as Fusion GPS.

Fusion GPS, this report explains, is a secretive Washington D.C. based private espionage firm with a leftist client list whose main function is in destroying populist American political candidates—and who, in 2015, were hired by a “major Republican donor” to dig up “dirt” on Donald Trump, but as Trump ascended to the Republican nomination, this donor backed away from the project, with them then finding a Hillary Clinton supporter to continue the project.

With Fusion GPS then being funded, in essence, by both the Clinton campaign and Obama regime, and a Trump victory looking more likely, this report says, they then hired a British MI-6 agent named Christopher Steele to compile a fake “Russian dossier” on Trump that was then turned over to the FBI and used as the justification to begin tapping Trump’s phone and emails.

With the Kremlin in near total shock of the enormity of President Trump’s shocking revelations regarding Hillary Clinton’s vast crimes against both Russia and the United States, this report concludes, Trump’s conviction that when the American people finally realize what has occurred they could very well destroy their present government could very occur—especially when viewed of the light of these peoples being continually lied to by their mainstream “fake news” media telling them that it was Trump who colluded with Russia—and that no evidence of this being so has ever been produced, and all claims of such a thing being so having already been completely exposed as the lies they are.