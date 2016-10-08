Hillary Admits Public Persona ‘Is Fake’ In Leaked Wall Street Speech

Hillary Clinton admitted to top Wall Street bankers that her public persona and policy positions are very different to the positions she actually holds in private.

Excerpts of Clinton’s remarks during paid speeches to Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other Wall Street banks were leaked online on Friday afternoon by Wikileaks, in the first of ten releases promised before November’s election.

In a paid speech in 2013, Clinton admitted that on certain issues she holds “a public and a private position.” “If everybody’s watching, you know, all of the back room discussions and the deals, you know, then people get a little nervous, to say the least,” she said. “So, you need both a public and a private position.”

Clinton has long been resisting calls to release transcripts of the Wall Street speeches from which she earnt $22 million after resigning as Secretary of State. During the primaries Bernie Sanders called on her to make them public in the interests of transparency, and recently the New York Times declared that “voters have every right to know what Mrs. Clinton told these groups.”

The speech transcripts released by WikiLeaks, exposing Clinton cosying up to Wall Street elites while insulting the public, explain why the Democratic presidential nominee was so keen to suppress them.

The excerpts are revealed in an email sent by Tony Carrk, a Clinton campaign staffer, to Tony Podesta, the campaign chairman.

CLINTON ADMITS SHE IS OUT OF TOUCH

Discussing the extraordinary wealth she and her husband have managed to amass during lives apparently spent in public service, Clinton admitted to a Morgan Stanley crowd that she is “kind of far removed [from a normal person’s economic concerns] because of the life I’ve lived and the economic, you know, fortunes that my husband and I now enjoy, but I haven’t forgotten it.”

CLINTON: WALL STREET SHOULD DECIDE THEIR OWN RULES

Astonishingly, Clinton also told Wall Street bankers that in her opinion Wall Street bosses were the people best placed to decide on the regulations that should be imposed on the banking industry.

Discussing developing financial industry laws, Clinton declared to a crowd of Goldman Sachs bankers that in order to “figure out what works,” she thinks that “people that know the industry better than anybody are the people who work in the industry.”

CLINTON: THE SYSTEM IS BIASED AGAINST ME

At the Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit, Clinton responded to a question from chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, who quipped that you “go to Washington” to “make a small fortune.” Clinton agreed with the Goldman Sachs boss, and complained about ethics rules that require officials to divest from certain assets before entering government.

“There is such a bias against people who have led successful and/or complicated lives,” Clinton said.