Hillary Wore A Hidden Device During Debate

A strange device could be seen protruding beneath Hillary Clinton’s pant suit during Monday night’s presidential debate.

I think we all know why #TrumpWon pic.twitter.com/nwZRxvkX81 — USA For Trump 2016 (@USAforTrump2016) September 27, 2016

Info Wars reports:

Images being circulated on Twitter show what appears to be the shape of a box under Hillary’s red pantsuit, with a wire from it running up her back.

As the World Tribune reported on Sunday, presidential debate moderators are not allowed to wear earpieces during the debates, but the Federal Election Commission refused to rule out the use of communications devices for candidates.

Earlier this month, the Clinton campaign was forced to deny claims that Hillary was wearing an earpiece during the presidential forum on September 7th.

Some assert that the box is connected to a wireless lapel mic and that both candidates were wearing them, which is the likeliest explanation, although the podiums were also fitted with microphones.

Twitter users even speculated that the device was an instrument that sends impulses to the brain to alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Another outrageous conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/rO7tzlTgeC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 27, 2016

While that’s somewhat of a stretch, it does look like there is something hidden under Hillary’s pantsuit.