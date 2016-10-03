House Oversight Committee ‘Looking Into’ Clinton Impeachment

Reports have emerged that the House Oversight Committee have acknowledged that measures are in place for the impeachment of Hillary Clinton and they are currently “looking into those procedures.“

FBI Director James Comey’s appeared before the Oversight Committee on Wednesday and defended his department’s decision not to recommend charges against Clinton for mishandling classified information.

However according to a spokesman, the House was not satisfied with Comey’s four-hour testimony.

“The FBI’s recommendation is surprising and confusing. The fact pattern presented by Director Comey makes clear Secretary Clinton violated the law. Individuals who intentionally skirt the law must be held accountable,” said House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz.

Responding to the question “What can be done when the department responsible for enforcing the laws are clearly refusing to do so?” the spokesman speaking on behalf of the House Oversight Committee said, “There are measures in place for impeachment and we are currently looking into those procedures.“

Impeachment, while not guaranteeing a jail term, would clear the way to rebuking immunity and re-opening the case.

Criminal charges could then be filed, without FBI or DOJ involvement.

Impeachment is the equivalent of indictment in regular court proceedings.

Historically it has usually been the lower house of the legislature that impeaches the official and the upper house conducting the trial – equivalent to the judge and jury in a regular court – however these roles can be reversed.