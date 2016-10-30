Latest

Huma Abedin Seeks FBI Immunity Deal

Posted on October 30, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 1 Comment

Huma Abedin is seeking an immunity deal with the FBI following James Comey's announcement that the agency have reopened their investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Huma Abedin is seeking an immunity deal with the FBI in the wake of James Comey’s announcement that the agency have reopened their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Abedin, who serves as vice chairwoman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President, is allegedly seeking the immunity deal so that if she testifies against Clinton and Obama, she will not face prosecution herself.

According to an FBI insider, Huma has indicated that she would be willing to talk to them as long as they guarantee her immunity.

related content

FBI Admit They Gave Immunity To Clinton Aide Cheryl Mills

Rumors of the immunity deal began swirling on Twitter on Sunday morning, two days after Comey announced the FBI were reopening reopen their email investigation.


Since news broke of Abedin’s potential immunity deal with the FBI, Hillary Clinton apparently threw her off the campaign plane, according to reports.

Abedin is no longer sitting near the front cabin on her plane to Florida. She’s no where to be found this morning. So sad.

related content

Huma Abedin: Hillary Is Often Confused, Unable To Think For Herself

abedin-immynity

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire