Huma Abedin Seeks FBI Immunity Deal

Huma Abedin is seeking an immunity deal with the FBI in the wake of James Comey’s announcement that the agency have reopened their investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Abedin, who serves as vice chairwoman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President, is allegedly seeking the immunity deal so that if she testifies against Clinton and Obama, she will not face prosecution herself.

According to an FBI insider, Huma has indicated that she would be willing to talk to them as long as they guarantee her immunity.

Rumors of the immunity deal began swirling on Twitter on Sunday morning, two days after Comey announced the FBI were reopening reopen their email investigation.

Since news broke of Abedin’s potential immunity deal with the FBI, Hillary Clinton apparently threw her off the campaign plane, according to reports.

Abedin is no longer sitting near the front cabin on her plane to Florida. She’s no where to be found this morning. So sad.