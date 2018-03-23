Huma Abedin Was Threatened With Murder During Clinton Investigation

Huma Abedin feared she would be murdered for exposing Hillary’s crimes during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The Clinton campaign’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri penned a new book titled ‘Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World,’ which includes new details about the most dramatic moments of the campaign, according to an excerpt in Time magazine.

Palmieri recalls having to tell Clinton that Comey had sent a letter to Congress detailing that he had found new emails pertinent to the FBI’s investigation into her secret server, and would be looking into those as well.

The letter came just 11 days before the 2016 election and rocked the campaign.

‘I have something to tell you,’ Palmieri recalled saying to Clinton, as the campaign plane was flying to Iowa.

Palmieri remembered Clinton answering her back ‘cheerfully.’

‘It’s bad. Really bad,’ Palmieri told the former secretary of state.

Clinton responded with an ‘OK’ as she turned serious, waiting to hear the news.

Once Palmieri gave her the details, the communications director recalled the candidate getting ‘the slightest wry smile on her face.’

‘You knew we weren’t done, didn’t you?’ Palmieri asked.

At that point, Trump’s Access Hollywood ‘p****’ tape had been released and he had been down double-digits in the polls, but was slowly taking back ground.

‘Yes, I knew we weren’t done,’ Clinton responded, adding, ‘Let’s talk about what we are going to do about it.’

It wasn’t until later in the day that it came out that the new emails discovered had been on a laptop that Abedin had used, but belonged to Weiner, which the FBI had taken from the former Democratic congressman as part of the new sexting probe.

DailyMail.com revealed Weiner’s tawdry messages to an underage girl.

‘It was wrenching to watch the pain this news caused Huma. She was distraught,’ Palmieri described. ‘This was a rare moment when she broke down. I watched as Hillary hugged her and was able to calm Huma down.’

On the flight back to New York, the campaign communications director recalled Clinton promising all the aides ice cream sundaes in an effort to cheer Abedin up.

‘[Clinton] never said a word of complaint over the course of the next 11 days about the impact the Comey letter was having on her personally,’ Palmieri said.