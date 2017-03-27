Huma Abedin Defends Anthony Weiner’s Taste In Underage Girls

Swamp creature Huma Abedin has sunk to a new low. She is now defending her estranged husband Anthony Weiner, blaming his sexual interest in underage girls on “the pressures of the campaign“.

“Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony,” said a source close to the Abedin family. “He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share . . . If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn,” the New York Post reports.

Another source, who worked closely with Bill and Hillary Clinton for several years, corroborates this, saying the breakup was “more for optics for the campaign and [under] pressure from Hillary’s camp.”

So Huma only left Weiner for the election. Now that it’s over, Huma wants him back, despite the fact he is more interested in underage girls than he is in her.

And Huma has the same approach as her boss, Hillary, when it comes to dealing with lying, cheating husbands.

They blame “the pressures of the campaign and presidential race . . . and him drifting off into obscurity” for Weiner’s most recent relapse, the friend added.

This should sound rather familiar.

Hillary Clinton defended her husband in a phone call with Blair. She said her husband had made a mistake by fooling around with the “narcissistic loony toon” Lewinsky, but was driven to it in part by his political adversaries, the loneliness of the presidency, and her own failures as a wife.

She told Blair that the affair did not include sex “within any real meaning” of the term and noted President Clinton “tried to manage” Monica after they broke up but things spiraled “beyond control.”

Huma is reading from the same script.

“A lot of [their] friends believe this is an illness, that he is sick,” said the friend. But “Huma takes it into consideration that there’s been no affair, or physical contact that anybody is aware of. He never met [the women].”

Same old song. Thankfully the people decided Hillary and Huma were poor role models for women and barred their entry to the Oval Office. Hillary as President would have set women back nearly a hundred years.