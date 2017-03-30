Huma Abedin: Military Funeral Planned For ‘Dying’ Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is dying and Huma Abedin is planning her funeral, according to emails between the former presidential candidate and her top aide made public by Judicial Watch on Wednesday.

The emails also reveal that Hillary Clinton is demanding a full military funeral, involving a motorcade through Washington D.C. as part of a massive State-funded celebration of her life.

The previously unseen emails between Clinton, Abedin and other colleagues were published by Judicial Watch as part of a cache of 1,184 pages of State Department records obtained by the conservative watchdog.

In one notable email exchange, Capricia Marshall, ambassador and long-time friend to Hillary Clinton, sought to map out her – and Bill Clinton’s – funerals because “planning is best done when they are still with us.”

“As well, Huma – I would make the same suggestion to you – for her it will be a little different … And once affirmed it will be very hard for someone to deny the type of ceremony she wanted — as well I understand that the President can request certain arrangements for her that she/her rep cannot (ie if you want the motorcade to go through DC — stop somewhere),” Marshall wrote.

Marshall also told Abedin that she had to involve the military in preparation for Hillary’s funeral — “as Protocol has a lot to do with planning, notification etc.”

The news that Hillary Clinton is on her last legs corroborates reports that President Trump was told that Bill and Hillary Clinton are dying.

According to a White House insider who works closely with the president, a merciful Trump took pity on Bill and Hillary Clinton upon hearing of their ill-health. Not because he approves of pedophilia, corruption, or murder, but because he is a spiritual man who can see that karma has caught up with them and is about to pay them back by the bucket load.

“Their fate in hell far exceeds any punishment we could impose on that pair. We must concentrate on the network of crooks, pedophiles and traffickers that exist right now and prosecute them with the full force of the law,” Trump told the team in a closed-door meeting at the White House.

Trump also believes that the Clintons are a fading force in US politics. Bill’s career is well and truly over and Hillary is a thoroughly defeated figure, languishing at rock bottom in nationwide approval rating polls.

It is believed that a blockbuster Clinton trial would destabilize a country already racked by division, and a guilty verdict would transform the deeply unpopular duo from despised and rejected figures into undeserved martyrs.

President Trump, playing the long game, does not wish to give the DNC this gift.

According to the White House insider it is former president Obama, who has been ignoring the customary peaceful transferral of power, who is viewed as the greater threat to the Trump presidency.

The White House insider also explained that the leaks coming out of the White House would “soon dry up” as Obama-era holdovers were removed, and staff loyal to the president were appointed to key positions of trust.