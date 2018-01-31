Scientists: Modern Humans Are Hybrids Of “Anunnaki”

A team of scientists in Germany have discovered that modern humans share DNA believed to belong to an alien race known as the Anunnaki.

Until recently, the consensus view was that modern humans, Homo sapiens, had been around on Earth for 200,000 years. But now, new research suggests the modern brain could be as little as 35,000 years old.

A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany pinpointed the period when the human brain achieved its current form, as reported this week in the Daily Mail.

Modern humans have a far more “rounded” brain shape than earlier hominids such as Neanderthals. But it was only relatively recently that the frontal area became taller and the sides more parallel. In evolutionary terms, this is a sudden and rapid change that set Homo sapiens apart from earlier forms down the evolutionary tree, and it happened much more recently than previously supposed.

While a testament to modern man as the ultimate survivor, that he has spread and established himself around the world, this sudden massive change does raise the question: was he helped?

The “Ancient Astronaut” theories, the “watchers” of the bible, the “Anunnaki” of Sitchin’s translation of Sumerian texts, all these ideas talk of a rapid RE-making of man in a new image, and depending on whose stories one listens too, this was not necessarily benign. And there are many who think these “altered” humans are the origins of the bloodline Illuminati today, as Your News Wire has previously covered.

The research team especially makes the point that it was changes to the skull that allowed the changes to brain size, shape, and function.

These changes allowed Homo sapiens to make major developments in behaviour, as modern man began to:

Build tools

Develop a working and long-term memory

Possess self-awareness

Use language

Plan activities

Understand numbers

Pay attention to their surroundings

Develop complex emotions

And these qualities are the defining features of human civilisation today. Indeed, its impossible to image mankind without these qualities, but even from earlier hominids, Homo sapiens stands apart.

Driving these changes seems to be the split from Neanderthal to Homo sapiens, and this is still not understood as to how this happened and how modern man became so different. Writing in Science Advances, the team from Max Planck make no attempt to explain it, but their research has brought the time of that sudden evolution forward to the present day.

And now we have a far shorter time frame from the development of a modern mind and the start of civilisation and historic records. Instead of modern man living in a stone age society for 190,000 years before the birth of writing, science, agriculture, architecture and religion – now there is only 20,000 years, reducing the credibility this all happened by pure happenstance considerably.

As Man’s cleverness has outstripped his wisdom from the start of the industrial age, understanding why Man finds himself standing separate from nature around him, and whether that truly is because the species was genetically manipulated by visitors, become vital questions. Perhaps those answers could help us understand our destructive urges, and hold the answers to mankind’s very continued survival. There is more reason than ever before to think that the human race has arisen from more than just nature, time, and blind chance.