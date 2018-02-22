Three Immigrants Arrested In Paris For Cannibalism

Three African immigrants have been arrested in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois for attacking a man by biting at his face and eating pieces of his flesh.

The men, all from Cape Verde, were arrested on Sunday after they attacked a French citizen who was walking in the Hector-Berlioz alley at around 6 pm. According to police, the immigrants bit off pieces of his ear and lower lip.

Breitbart.com reports: The victim was able to fight off the attackers, wounding one of them in the ankle, before police arrived a short time later and arrested the three Africans.

Both the victim and the injured man were then taken to Montfermeil hospital.

Clichy-sous-Bois has become infamous as one of the most troubled no-go zones surrounding the French capital. The massive riots that occurred in 2005 began in the area when a pair of teenagers running from the police killed themselves by hiding in an electric power station.

Since then, Clichy-sous-Bois has been associated with further riots, as was the case last year, and with a connection to the rising tide of radical Islamic extremism in France.

Many other suburbs in the Seine-Saint-Denis area have been declared no-go zones because of their high levels of crime.

The situation in some areas has become so dangerous that the publicly-owned courier company Chronopost has announced that it will not deliver packages in certain neighbourhoods due to a lack of safety for its employees.

Random violent attacks, known in France as violences gratuites, are also on the rise across the country, with some estimating that there are at least 777 random attacks per daynationwide.

Last week one random act of violence saw a man stab six people in the heavily-migrant populated 18th arrondissement of Paris before he was arrested by police, soaked in blood.