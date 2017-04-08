Insider: ‘Heartbroken’ Ivanka Ordered Daddy To Strike Syria

A White House insider claims that Ivanka Trump was so emotionally distraught about the chemical attack in Syria, she ordered her father to strike Syria before an official investigation took place.

According to the insider, Trump made the dramatic U-turn on Syria after his daughter told him she was ‘heartbroken’ about the chemical attack she instinctively ‘knew’ Assad had committed on his own people. This is despite the fact that had previously promised the American people that he would not intervene in the Middle East.

Trump has since faced strong criticism for the attack, after it quickly emerged that there is no evidence that Assad used Sarin gas on his own people.

Express.co.uk reports:

A source close to the first family said: “Increasingly, Ivanka is having more and more influence over her father.

“She often counsels her father and was very clear that action needed to be taken against Assad in some form.”

“Ivanka was infuriated over the lack of a direct response in the immediate aftermath of the Syrian attack.”

Responding the morning after Assad’s attack, The President’s eldest daughter tweeted: “Heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack today.

Following her comments, the President’s stance on a military response began to shift, quickly claiming the attack was an “affront to humanity” and blasting Assad’s “heinous” actions.

And the following day, hours before launching a flurry of 2,900lb missiles into the country, the President had shifted from isolation to intervention.

He said: “I think what Assad did is terrible.

“I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity and he’s there, and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen.”

After the missile strike, Ivanka wrote on Twitter: “The times we are living in call for difficult decisions. Proud of my father for refusing to accept these horrendous crimes against humanity.”

The insider added: “Ivanka has her own mind.

“While her dad is driven by his ego and political point-scoring, Ivanka could not be more opposite.

“She has genuine concerns for others and wants to do what is right.

“As she was feeding her kids on Wednesday morning, she thought enough was enough and tweeted her thoughts for everyone to see.

“The response was quite immediate and clearly helped changed her father’s views on the issue of Syria.”