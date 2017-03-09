Insiders Hated Hillary “So Much” They Hacked DNC To Expose Her

Insiders working for the Obama administration hated Hillary Clinton so much, they hacked the DNC in an attempt to expose her crimes.

According to retired intelligence officer, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer, elements within the NSA were desperate to expose Hillary’s crimes and prevent her from becoming President.

Speaking on Sean Hannity’s show on Wednesday, Shaffer said that the DNC and Podesta hacks were all carried out by patriotic ex-intel officers who wanted to take Hillary down.

Infowars.com reports:

“Sean, we did it. Not me, but our guys, former members of NSA, retired intelligence officers used these tools to break in there and get the information out. That’s what the Democrats don’t want to talk about because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” said Shaffer.

Hannity asked Shaffer if the hack was carried out “using the malware techniques that they put the Russians’ fingerprints on, in other words you’re telling me this whole Russian story that the media’s been running with for months and months and months that it was our people that did it and they just put the fingerprints of the Russians on it?”

Former Intel Officer: Ex-NSA officials hacked DNC to expose Hillary, left fingerprints to frame Russia. https://t.co/b9PX5NQIyB #Vault7 pic.twitter.com/AwJMTtM9Rf — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 9, 2017

“That’s right,” responded Shaffer, adding, “the evidence is not that the Russians did it, the evidence is that a Russian tool was used….conserned Americans fed up with the Clintons doing things I think were the ones who actually got in there and broke the information out and gave it to Wikileaks.”

Shaffer said that he had given this information to reporters but that they “don’t seem to be interested in going and checking this out.”

Shaffer’s claim that Russian fingperints could have been left on the attack to disguise the actual culprits is backed up by information released as part of Wikileaks’ ‘Vault 7’ document dump.

The documents reveal that the CIA collected a number of cyber-attack techniques under the codename Umbrage which were stolen from malware produced in other countries, including Russia.

“With UMBRAGE and related projects the CIA cannot only increase its total number of attack types but also misdirect attribution by leaving behind the “fingerprints” of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from,” reported WikiLeaks.