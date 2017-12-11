ISIS Threatened NYC Christmas Bombing Weeks Before Attack

ISIS repeatedly warned about the Christmas New York City terrorist bombing just weeks before Monday’s attack occurred.

Multiple agencies circulated ISIS propaganda depicting a Santa Claus figure standing next to a box of dynamite on a rooftop overlooking Times Square earlier in the month.

Newswars.com reports: The graphic was captioned, “We meet at Christmas in New York… soon,” and has been disseminated on known jihadist channels and social media networks.

The image was part of a series of propaganda pieces and calls for attacks on key sites across the West during the Christmas holidays, including London, the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and Christmas markets across Europe.

These threats have been taken more seriously in the wake of last year’s horrific massacre at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, where an Islamic terrorist drove a large truck through crowds of innocent people, killing 12 and injuring over 50.

A Bangladeshi national, Akayed Ullah, is currently in NYPD custody following the detonation of a pipe bomb on his person in a walkway connecting the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square.

“Speaking with MSNBC, former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton said sources claimed Ullah carried out the act in the name of ISIS,” reports Mikael Thalen of Infowars. “When asked if the suspect had referred to ISIS, NYC Police Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters that comments were made but failed to expand.”

BREAKING VIDEO: MOMENT OF EXPLOSION AT TIMES SQUARE SUBWAY STATION pic.twitter.com/bb6nEPwfqD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017

Police have revealed that a secondary explosive device was attached to Ullah’s body – possibly a suicide vest – indicating that the premature detonation of the pipe bomb may have prevented a far more catastrophic event during rush hour in one of the busiest transportation hubs in the United States.

According to a 2016 study prepared for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as many as 232,000 travelers pass through the Port Authority Bus Terminal per day.

Akayed Ullah is reportedly a resident of Brooklyn and has been in the United States for seven years – and like Saifullo Saipov, the ISIS-supporting Uzbek terrorist who mowed down 20 cyclists in Manhattan just six weeks ago, there will be many questions as to what pathway Ullah utilized to enter the U.S., and likely accompanying demands for increased immigration controls from President Trump and the federal government.