ISIS Launch Second Chemical Attack In Days

ISIS have used chemical weapons for the second time in two days, as the jihadist forces try to push back Iraqi government forces’ advance in Mosul.

The chemical attack took place in a recently-liberated area of Mosul, and provides more damning evidence against the official narrative concerning the Syrian gas attack pushed by Western mainstream media.

Contrary to what the White House and mainstream media claim, there is no proof the Syrian attack was carried out by Assad’s government forces.

The fact that ISIS possesses, and has a history of using, chemical weapons in Iraq and Syria, is consistently suppressed by mainstream media.

It’s all part of the establishment’s one-eyed drive towards regime change in Syria.

If the American people are told that rebel groups including ISIS use chemical weapons in the region, then the establishment won’t be able to deploy the “Assad has chemical weapons and must be toppled” narrative that has been pushed with increasing fervor recently.

The two chemical attacks by ISIS in the last two days prove that Assad and Putin were right – the jihadi rebels in Syria, attempting to overthrow the sovereign government, were responsible for the attack.

Not Assad, who was in a position of strength, driving the rebels out of his country.

Media blackout

Notice the difference in the media reaction after this chemical attack and the Syrian gas attack? The mainstream media are almost silent. The majority won’t report on this atrocity because it doesn’t suit their narrative.

For those still not in the know, ISIS is backed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and the USA. The jihadis are being used as a proxy army in the region to destabilize the Assad government and force regime change.

While mainstream media has suppressed the story, it was briefly reported on by Associated Press:

The spokesman for the Joint Operation Command in Iraq said Sunday that the Islamic State attacked government troops in western Mosul with a type of gas, the second such attack in as many days.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said six soldiers suffered breathing problems from the attack on Sunday and were treated in a field clinic. An investigation was launched to determine what type of gas was used.

The attack occurred a day after an Iraqi military officer said ISIS militants launched a gas attack in the al-Abar neighborhood in western Mosul.

Two army officers say masks and other equipment have been distributed to forces in case of future gas attacks. They spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to speak to media.

The AhlulBayt News Agency reports that ISIS missiles were loaded with chlorine and fired at the al-Abar neighborhood.

Officers in Iraq’s Federal Police told Reuters that the chemical weapons agents were fired from the Urouba and Bab Jadid districts on Saturday.

Some 400,000 people are trapped in the area controlled by extremists, as Iraqi forces make slow progress in liberating the rest of the city from the jihadists.

The initial operation to liberate Iraq’s second largest city began exactly six months ago on October 16.

After securing the eastern part of the megapolis earlier this year, fighting in heavily populated west Mosul was expected to turn into a tough challenge for Iraqi forces due to the city’s narrow alleyways and streets which does not allow for armored vehicles and tanks to go through.