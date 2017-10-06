ISIS Say Stephen Paddock Converted To Islam Six Months Ago

ISIS tripled down on the Las Vegas terrorist attack on Thursday, claiming that shooter Stephen Paddock converted to Islam six months ago.
Terror expert Rita Katz reported:
#ISIS doubling down again on its claim for #LasVegas attack, claiming Paddock “converted to Islam 6 months ago" & tallying casualties https://t.co/LI1gp1gT23
— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 5, 2017
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So did Deep State and the FBI know he converted to Islam?
IS Features Infographic on Las Vegas Attack in Naba 100 https://t.co/WHaCgoi5DD
— SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 5, 2017
SITE Intelligence Group tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon:
In Naba 100 #ISIS featured an infographic on #LasVegas attack & indicated the shooter, “Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki,” converted 6 months ago.
In Naba 100 #ISIS featured an infographic on #LasVegas attack & indicated the shooter, "Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki," converted 6 months ago pic.twitter.com/5JhMFbU2Se
— SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) October 5, 2017
On Monday ISIS released two statements on the Las Vegas shooting. ISIS doubled down on its claim in a second statement on Monday.
