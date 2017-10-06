ISIS Say Stephen Paddock Converted To Islam Six Months Ago

ISIS release video taking responsibility for Vegas shooting

ISIS tripled down on the Las Vegas terrorist attack on Thursday, claiming that shooter Stephen Paddock converted to Islam six months ago.

Terror expert Rita Katz reported:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So did Deep State and the FBI know he converted to Islam?

SITE Intelligence Group tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon:

In Naba 100 #ISIS featured an infographic on #LasVegas attack & indicated the shooter, “Abu Abdul Barr al-Amriki,” converted 6 months ago.

On Monday ISIS released two statements on the Las Vegas shooting. ISIS doubled down on its claim in a second statement on Monday.

