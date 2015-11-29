Israel Claims Russian Warplane Entered Golan Heights Airspace

Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon has said that a Russian warplane from the Russian Aerospace Forces mistakenly entered and then exited Israeli controlled airspace over the Golan Heights.

Who does the Golan heights belong to? The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel’s occupation of Golan Heights is illegal, and called for its return to Syria.

Sott.net reports:

According to the minister, the military communication channel between Russia and Israel was used to settle the situation.

“There was a minor mistake, and the pilot entered our airspace for 1.6 kilometers. We immediately contacted him, he changed his route and flew back to Syria,” the minister said Sunday.

He did not say when the incident took place.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian and Israeli Air Forces were conducting trainings to maintain flight security over Syria. They also established a hotline for sharing information about flights in Syrian airspace.

“Since Russian jets are not going to bomb there is no need to shoot them down,” Yaalon said.

“Just as we do not interfere in their mission in Syria so they create no problem for us with our flights,” he pointed out.

He added that in accordance with the agreement on preventing collisions in the sky over Syria, Russia must notify Israel about its flights near the Israeli border.

“We established an open communication channel to avoid any collisions. They notify us when they fly near Golan Heights,” Yaalon said

Israel trying to make it look like ‘see, we are the good guys’.