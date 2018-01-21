Israel Bans Mandatory Flu Shots Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

Israel has banned mandatory flu shots, citing “serious health concerns” and the fact they violate a citizen’s constitutional right to choose their own healthcare.

Although many US hospitals require all medical personnel who are in direct contact with patients to receive flu shots every autumn, the Israel Medical Association is “absolutely opposed” to mandatory flu shots, and refuses to allow those who have been vaccinated to wear a tag or pin saying so.

IMA chairman Prof. Leonid Eidelman, who is chief of anesthesiology at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, told The Jerusalem Post that doctors should not be forced to get the vaccination.

“And even if they do voluntarily wear a pin showing they were vaccinated, it doesn’t give a good impression about those who don’t. There is a slippery slope; doctors could be forced to wear pins saying they have HIV or hepatitis C.

“It would never end.”

The Israel Medical Association’s sensible decision flies in the face of what is happening in the United States and other western countries right now. Big Pharma has lawmakers in a choke hold, dictating policy and using the corrupt media to silence dissenters.

A senior physician at Manhattan’s NYU Langone Medical Center told the Post that at his hospital, all employees – and not only doctors and nurses – must get vaccinated against the flu at the beginning of the season. This is a common practice there.

“We are given a sticker to wear on our ID tag. Theoretically, if for some reason you don’t get the shot, you need to wear a protective surgical mask through the entire flu season,” the senior physician said.

Jerusalem Post reports: Israel Medical Association chairman Prof. Eidelman also turned down a suggestion from the Health Ministry a few years ago that those doctors who had received the flu shot be allowed to wear a pin or sign saying they were vaccinated.

On Wednesday, he reiterated to the Post that he and the IMA were “absolutely opposed” to requiring medical staffers to be vaccinated and to the pin idea.

The flu shot is also deeply unpopular with the Israeli general population, with less than one in five people consenting to be vaccinated.