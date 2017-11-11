Israel Shoots Down Syrian Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights

The Israel Defense Forces says it intercepted and shot down a Syrian Air Force drone carrying out a reconnaissance mission in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.



Moments ago, the IDF used a Patriot Missile to intercept a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) November 11, 2017

Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus a spokesman for the Israeli military said that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was targeted by a Patriot missile over the Golan demilitarized zone.

Conricus said “It was a reconnaissance UAV and not an attack UAV; and we are checking whether there is any connection to Iran and Hezbollah”

Press TV reports: Meanwhile, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Avigdor Lieberman, has said Tel Aviv viewed the incident gravely, and would respond to any provocation.

During the past few years, Israel has frequently attacked military targets in Syria, in what is considered an attempt to prop up terrorist groups that have been suffering heavy defeats in their fight against Syrian government forces.

Back in April 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially admitted for the first time that the regime’s military had conducted strikes in Syrian territory.

Damascus says Israel and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups operating inside the Arab country, while the Tel Aviv regime’s military carries out such sporadic strikes against Syrian government forces. The Israeli regime has even set up field hospitals to treat wounded militants evacuated from Syria.

Moreover, the Syrian army has repeatedly seized huge quantities of Israeli-made weapons and advanced military equipment from the foreign-backed militants inside Syria.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.