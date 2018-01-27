Israel: “If Putin Wants To Survive, He better Do What Israel Tells Him”

Israel have threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with death unless he does what Israel tells him.

Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli Minister of Justice famous for having advocated the extermination of Palestinian children, said: “If Putin wants to survive he had better do what Israel tells him.”

Awdnews.com reports: Obviously the Saker is right in saying there is “Very Dangerous Escalation in Syria” happening right now.

The Israelis are pulling out all the stops to make sure their Oded Yinon plan to smash up Syria into pieces doesn’t get totally derailed.

And to America’s eternal shame, Trump and the US military are acting as Netanyahu’s puppets.

Russia, Syria, and Iran are winning. Israel is the big loser. No wonder Shaked is reduced to lobbing death threats at Vladimir Putin.

Good luck trying to deliver on those threats, Ayelet. You will soon discover that getting to Putin is a lot harder than slaughtering unarmed women and children.