Italian Government To Remove Unvaccinated Children From Parents

Major demonstrations have rocked Italy this past week as the government attempts to pass a new law that will triple the number of mandatory vaccinations for Italian children and threatens to remove unvaccinated children from their parents.

“Lorenzin cancel your law, we are not your herd,” tens of thousands of Italians chanted at a protest in Rome, holding banners decrying government overreach into their homes and the health of their children.

The march in Rome, the largest in the country, is believed to be the biggest free-vaxxer event in world history. They were gathering to protest the proposed law that will raise the number of mandatory vaccines received by Italian children from four to 12.

The law, proposed by Minister of Health, Beatrice Lorenzin, will become effective unless the Italian Parliament saves the day and blocks the new legislation.

Under the draconian new law, Italian children who have not received the full schedule of 12 mandatory vaccinations will lose their right to attend school, the parents will be fined up to 7,500 euros ($8396), and in case the Italian government had not already made it clear they are completely in the pockets of Big Pharma, they also announced that unvaccinated children will be taken away by local child protective services.

But Italians of all stripes are rising up in defiance of the new law. Politicians, associations, doctors, lawyers, and parents came together for the first time on the streets of Rome to make their voices heard.

One protestor shared a heart-rending account of his difficulties raising a vaccine damaged child in Italy:

“I am here as a parent, as a parent of a child who, unfortunately, has been damaged by a hexavalent vaccine. I am a parent who has tried to follow the path of the law and I have found myself in front of shameful situations, when the state courts consider vaccine injured kids as, allow me to say, the town’s idiots, the losers.”

The protestors want freedom of choice regarding vaccines, informed consent, the constitution of an independent committee for vaccine research, and objective data about reactions. They are not content to blindly rely on the word of Big Pharma and government when it comes to the health of their children.

Two doctors have been struck off this year in Italy over their refusal to work as Big Pharma shills and a further 24 doctors are being investigated for declaring that vaccines are not always harmless.

Is this the start of a medical revolution in Italy? A worldwide movement against the profit-driven interests of Big Pharma and government corruption is beginning to gain traction. It is up to you to help spread the word.