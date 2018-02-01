James Clapper: Trump Under Surveillance The Moment He Won Primary

Former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, has become the latest Obama-era official to roll over and squeal on his former colleagues, “accidentally” confessing live on CNN that Trump was under illegal surveillance from the moment he won the GOP primary.

Democrats ran an arrogant, sloppy spying campaign against Trump because they assumed that a Clinton victory was certain. They didn’t think Trump would ever be in a position to expose their crimes.

They couldn’t have been more wrong. Now shellshocked Obama-era officials are in a state of panic and confusion, and they have started ratting on each other, trying to gain favor with the current administration and save themselves from being the ones to serve prison time.

As much as James Clapper is a stuttering doofus, it is always valuable to listen to him because he has a tendency to let stuff slip that makes the black hats cringe.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday, Clapper got caught in a muddle of lies, and accidentally let the truth slip out. Last year he claimed there was no FISA warrant to spy on Trump. But a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and on Wednesday night Clapper debunked himself, confessing, “the Clinton/Steele dossier was not used in gaining origination authority for FISA-702 surveillance, but rather for an “extension” of a previous application for FISA-702 surveillance.“

Watch Clapper debunk his own lies and rat on former colleagues on CNN here:

06:48 ..”as I understand it, this was simply an extension of uh, the original, uh, FISA request. Meaning that, or implying, that apparently, there was information that was considered, uh, ‘valuable’, that was being obtained, via the initial FISA request.”

“FISA’s have, uh, finite dates. Uh, in other words they have deadlines; they aren’t indefinite… So when the time was up for the initial FISA report, FISA request, then it was time to get an extension. So on its face, I don’t know that the dossier played, very much, in this at all”…

ConservativeTreeHouse reports: Well, that’s interesting. I wonder who gave Clapper the “as I understand it” part? Now let’s go back to March 5th 2017 and review what DNI James Clapper said about the Department of Justice getting FISA-702 surveillance authority on Trump campaign officials.

Notice in this March 5th, 2017 interview, the question is specifically about “The FBI” (not other Title III orgs) gaining a FISA Court Order on Trump Tower or Trump Campaign officials.

WATCH:

Clapper didn’t know of any FISA-702 surveillance authority in March 2017, but today, January 31st, 2018, “as he understands it”, the Clinton/Steele dossier was used during an FBI FISA702 re-authorization he never knew was happening.

I wonder why Jake Tapper never asked him when he came to this new understanding? Nevermind, rhetorical.

Funny how that happens…

Of course all of this begs the question: Then when did FISA-702 surveillance begin?

If the dossier was used for an extension in September-October 2016, and extensions are in 90-day increments, then FISA surveillance was happening in June-July 2016. Implying there never was a denial of any originating FISA request.

Keeping in mind James Comey testified March 20th, 2017, that the FBI counterintelligence operation began in July 2016, this would align with an October 2016 re-authorization date.

ie. Candidate Donald J Trump was under surveillance from the minute he won the GOP primary.

Funny how that sunlight shines through.