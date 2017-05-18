Bombshell: James Comey Caught Committing Perjury To Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey has been caught committing perjury to Congress, after recent testimony directly contradicts claims about Trump pressuring him to stop the Flynn investigation.

Comey told a Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017, that President Trump did not tell him to halt an investigation into Michael T. Flynn. This completely contradicts new claims made by Comey in which he accuses Trump of asking him to shut down the federal investigation into the former national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in February, according to an alleged memo Comey wrote after the meeting.

Infowars.com reports: The New York Times claims this February memo is the “smoking gun,” but in fact it contradicts Comey’s sworn testimony on May 3.

During the Senate testimony, Comey confirmed to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) that in theory, the Attorney General or senior officials at the Department of Justice could stop a FBI investigation.

The former FBI director added it would “be a big deal to tell the FBI to stop doing something that – without an appropriate purpose.”

“But I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal. It’s not happened in my experience.”

Remember, he said this on May 3, months after the reported memo he claimed to have written after meeting with Trump.