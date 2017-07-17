Jared Kushner Secretly Discloses $250,000 In Israel Bonds

Jared Kushner has been forced to quietly admit that he owned $250,000 in Israel bonds and deliberately failed to include them on his financial disclosure in March.

The senior adviser to President Trump says the Israel bond holdings will be disclosed publicly “soon”.

Haaretz.com reports: The president’s Jewish son-in-law sold the holdings earlier this year, according to The Journal.

Other additions to the disclosure include an art collection that he and Ivanka Trump own and his ties to the real-estate startup Cadre.

The Journal article also reported on a meeting last month between Trump and technology business leaders organized by Kushner. Among those on hand was the CEO of a small startup, OpenGov, of which Kushner’s brother Joshua is a part owner by way of the venture capital firm Thrive. Kushner held a stake in Thrive, but sold it earlier this year to his brother, The Journal reported.

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told The Journal that OpenGov’s presence at the meeting “seems like a textbook example of cronyism in action.”

However, Matt Lira, Trump’s special assistant for innovation policy and initiatives, told The Journal that it was his idea, not Kushner’s, to invite OpenGov to the event.