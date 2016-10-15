Jared Leto: I Was Lured Into Hollywood Illuminati Cult

Jared Leto went “extra crazy” in his method acting to play the Joker role in the new Batman movie, but according to a friend it’s not his acting technique that made him rich and famous, it’s his membership of the Illuminati.

“He was presented with an opportunity. He told me they lured him in [and] he cut a deal,” he said, explaining that Leto must now promote the cause “for the rest of his days.“

Jared Leto, who is obsessed with the all-seeing eye, the symbol representing the eye of Lucifer overseeing his minions, has even tweeted Illuminati references as recently as last December.

Illuminati 👁💰💀 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 16, 2015

But Leto’s childhood friend isn’t down on the actor/musician for making the decision. “If you were presented with the opportunity, can you be sure you wouldn’t make the same choice?“

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman’s stage decorations regularly feature Illuminati symbolism. A capstone pyramid, representing the top-down command structure of the Illuminati rulers of the universe, even features in the band’s logo.

Leto also has two triangle/triad tattoos on his elbows.

He he has the mark of the beast tattooed on his arm.

There are plenty of examples of Leto adopting the 666 and all-seeing eye poses.