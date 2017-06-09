Jeff Sessions Declares Fight Against Elite Pedophiles A Top Priority

Destroying the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated D.C. politics as well as government nationwide remains a “top priority” of the Trump administration, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions who spoke at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

Addressing thousands of law enforcement officials, Sessions called the pedophiles stalking the corridors of power “evil,” “twisted,” “wicked,” “horrific” and “vile,” and vowed to continue the Trump administration’s good work infiltrating the previously impenetrable ring.

While mainstream media focuses on baseless Trump-Russia allegations and Hillary Clinton enters full-force campaign propaganda mode (even though there is no campaigning to do) Sessions reminded us that the Trump administration is now closer than ever to bringing down the elite pedo ring in Washington D.C.

In an unprecedented video, the Attorney General railed against the establishment and thanked the conference attendees for their very difficult and “dark” work. Sessions also pledged to them the full support of the Justice Department as long as he is in charge.

Beginning at the 00.20 mark, AG Sessions said:

“I know from my experience working these cases in Alabama that you are stopping people [who], if not stopped, will continue to abuse more and more people. A lot of people don’t like incarceration. But the reality is, and I wish it weren’t so, that incarceration seems to be in many cases the only thing that would protect children….

“Child abuse and child exploitation cases are a high priority for me as United States Attorney and they will be a high priority now for me as Attorney General. And I want you to know that we can, we are now, and we will continue. You will make a difference in this fight and protect children that need to be protected and deserve our protection in every single way….”

Note: Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, Jeff Sessions, 70, was Attorney General of Alabama (1994-1996) and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama (1981-1993).

“What we are charged [by President Trump] with doing is reducing crime in America, and crimes against children are some of the worst in our country…. So our efforts to improve public safety will make the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking a top priority of ours.”

“It takes dedicated people to investigate and prosecute these despicable crimes. It demands courage and compassion, resilience and resourcefulness and determination….

“But if you confront evil as terrible as you confront everyday, you stand up to predators who think nothing of destroying children just to make a buck or to fulfill their own twisted fantasies. You see wickedness that no one should ever have to see, and suffering and cruelty that few can imagine. Your work takes you to dark places, both virtual places and real ones, places no one ever should have to visit. You do the gut-wrenching work of collecting and reviewing evidence to these crimes. You interview victims, prepare them to tell their stories as witnesses, and support them as they recover, hoping, praying that the abuse they’ve suffered does not destroy their future.

“It’s tempting to become discouraged in the midst of all of this, but you persevere, and for good reason. Few others can say that their work matters so much. You are rescuing and protecting innocent children, and bringing to justice people who commit horrific acts. For this, you have my admiration and my gratitude and the appreciation of all American people. You also have my commitment, as long as I’m Attorney General, the Department of Justice will continue to strongly support your work. We will be behind you.”