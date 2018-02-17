John Kelly Approved Visas For Russian Spies To Meddle In Election

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been accused by Robert Mueller of approving travel visas to Russian spies in 2014, allowing them to meddle in the U.S. election.

The Kerry State Department approved the visas for the Russian operatives to travel the US in 2014 through 2016 and attempt to interfere with the US election process, according to a Mueller indictment document.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: After sixteen months of investigations and over a year-and-a-half of the FBI and Obama administration spying on Donald Trump, his family, his business, his campaign, his transition team and his administration — Special Counsel Robert Mueller dropped an absolute nothing-burger today in announcing charges against Russian operatives who sullied the US election process.

The Mueller Special Counsel has yet to look at Saudi donations to Hillary Clinton or Clinton campaign collusion with Russia.

The Mueller Special Counsel has yet to look at the “hacked” DNC servers or have not attempted to contact Julian Assange from Wikileaks.

The indictment today contained the same Russian Facebook ads that were released in November 2017 by the House Intelligence Committee.

Mueller and Democrats want you to believe these Russian Facebook ads flipped the election to Donald Trump.

But at least half of the ads are pro-Hillary.

And Russia claims half of their paid ads ran after the election and 25% never ran at all.

Facebook announced previously the Russian ads comprised .004% of their advertising during the election.

Then there’s this…

