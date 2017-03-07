Justin Bieber Caught ‘Shapeshifting’ By Hundreds Of Fans

Justin Bieber “shapeshifted into a reptilian” while greeting fans who had waited for him to arrive at Perth Airport, Australia, according to hundreds of witnesses who took to social media and were interviewed by local press after the incident.

One witness, interviewed by news outlet Perth Now, said that “all hell broke loose” in the airport after Justin Bieber shapeshifted in front of his fans. “There were girls hiding in toilets, crying. Guys were running for the exits, jumping in taxis to get out of there.”

Perth Now briefly published an article about the incident on Sunday featuring multiple interviews with witnesses, however within an hour of publication the article was taken down and scrubbed from the internet – but not before alert readers captured screenshots of the article and proof that it appeared on Google.

Perth Now has not responded to questions about why they deleted the article from their website, or if they were acting under outside orders.

It would not be the first time a news outlet or social media platform was forced to censor content relating to celebrity reptilian shapeshifting, with Twitter notorious for deleting tweets and user accounts whenever a famous figure is seen in reptilian form by members of the public.

“Golden age of shapeshifting reptilian sightings”

The Perth Now article quoted witnesses that saw Bieber with eyes “with a black stripe down the middle” and “big scaly claws that were lashing out angrily.”

One traumatized fan with tickets for Bieber’s upcoming concerts claimed she “won’t be going to any now, no way.“

Despite the removal of the article from the internet, the reptilian sightings continued the next morning, after Bieber left his $25,000-a-night Chairman’s Villa hotel room at Crown Towers and was spotted in camouflage shorts and white t-shirt at nearby Leederville skate park.

“He was hanging around with this big guy, his bodyguard I guess, and we were just staring because he kept turning into a huge reptile,” said a local skater. “His bodyguard was pointing at us, shouting that he’d kick our teeth in if we didn’t put our phones away.”

There were multiple accounts of seeing Bieber with “greenish-brown claws“, and one account claiming they saw him covered in “turd colored scales,” while others claim to have seen the Sorry hitmaker in “full female reptilian form.”

“Really big, like way over six foot, slitty little reptile eyes, curves, and covered in scales.”

Experts claim Bieber belongs to the Babylonian Brotherhood – a group of shapeshifting reptilian humanoids determined to control the world and usher in the New World Order.

According to historians there have been sightings of reptilians around the world at regular intervals throughout history, however it is widely believed that we are now in a golden age of reptilian sightings. There is a belief that the world is gaining consciousness, waking up, and that the veil is slowly lifting.

It is said that Justin Bieber, a member of the dominant reptilian-Illuminati bloodline, is becoming one of the most commonly sighted shapeshifting reptilians in the world.

Two people watching the same scene will not necessarily both be able to discern the shapeshifting reptilian, however experts are saying that more people than ever before have developed the ability to witness reptilians manifest in their true form.